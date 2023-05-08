Planning to buy Apple iPhone 14? Check out amazing deals on Flipkart and Amazon

Amazon vs Flipkart: The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by a processor comparable to the Apple iPhone 13, but with additional cores. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with an iPhone 13-like notch on the front that contains a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. Check out amazing deals on the e-commerce websites.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale and Amazon Great Summer Sale are both ending today (May 10), therefore today is the last day to receive a significant discount on the Apple iPhone 14. The Apple iPhone 14 is the most cheap smartphone in Apple's flagship smartphone lineup, and it has garnered a positive reception in recent sales. The Apple iPhone 14 is the most affordable smartphone in the Apple iPhone 14 series, which debuted late last year.

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max are all part of the series. The Apple iPhone 14 was released late last year and received a poor reception from purchasers due to similarities with the Apple iPhone 13, although the smartphone performed well in recent Flipkart sales.

The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by a processor that is comparable to the Apple iPhone 13, but with additional cores. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with an iPhone 13-like notch on the front that contains a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. The phone has a dual camera arrangement with 12MP sensors on the back.

