Planning to buy Apple iPhone 14? Check out amazing deals on Flipkart and Amazon
The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale and Amazon Great Summer Sale are both ending today (May 10), therefore today is the last day to receive a significant discount on the Apple iPhone 14.
The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale and Amazon Great Summer Sale are both ending today (May 10), therefore today is the last day to receive a significant discount on the Apple iPhone 14. The Apple iPhone 14 is the most cheap smartphone in Apple's flagship smartphone lineup, and it has garnered a positive reception in recent sales. The Apple iPhone 14 is the most affordable smartphone in the Apple iPhone 14 series, which debuted late last year.
The Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max are all part of the series. The Apple iPhone 14 was released late last year and received a poor reception from purchasers due to similarities with the Apple iPhone 13, although the smartphone performed well in recent Flipkart sales.
The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by a processor that is comparable to the Apple iPhone 13, but with additional cores. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with an iPhone 13-like notch on the front that contains a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. The phone has a dual camera arrangement with 12MP sensors on the back.
Apple iPhone 14 during Amazon Summer Sale
The Apple iPhone 14 is presently available on Amazon for Rs 35,350 after a Rs 44,550 discount. The iPhone 14 is available for Rs 66,999, which is Rs 12,901 less than the official shop pricing. In addition, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card purchasers may earn Rs 3,349 cashback. This reduces the phone's pricing to Rs 64,600. Aside from that, Amazon will give you up to Rs 21,700 discount if you trade in your old smartphone. This implies that after all bank incentives and discounts, the Apple iPhone 14 is available on Amazon for Rs 41,950 after a Rs 37,950 reduction.
Apple iPhone 14 during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
In the Flipkart sale, the Apple iPhone 14 is presently available for Rs 35,350 after a Rs 44,550 discount. The iPhone 14 is available for Rs 67,999, which is Rs 11,901 less than the official retail pricing. Buyers may also earn Rs 3,399 cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. This reduces the phone's pricing to Rs 64,600. In addition, Flipkart is providing up to Rs 29,250 discount on your old smartphone. This implies that after all bank incentives and discounts, the Apple iPhone 14 is offered on Flipkart for Rs 35,350, a Rs 43,151 reduction.
