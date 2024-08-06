Oppo Reno 12 Pro to Realme GT 6: Check out best smartphones under Rs 40,000

With new phones being launched every month, it can be difficult to get your hands on the best device in your price range that also meets your specific requirements. Check out top 5 smartphones you can buy under Rs 40,000 with many prominent names like OnePlus 12R, Realme GT 6 and Xiaomi 14 CIVI.

1. OnePlus 12R The 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with LTPO4.0 and a dynamic refresh rate of 1-120Hz is a feature of the OnePlus 12R. Under the hood, the smartphone has an Adreno 740 GPU and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU. It can support up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. With a 100W SUPERVOOC charger, the 5,500mAh battery allows for quick charging. The camera configuration consists of an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with both optical and electronic image stabilisation (OIS and EIS). There's a 16MP front camera for taking selfies. Interval shooting, nightscape, pro mode, movie mode, and more features are available in the camera app. NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and two nano-SIM slots are among the connectivity possibilities.





2. Oppo Reno 12 Pro The 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display of the Oppo Reno 12 Pro has a peak brightness of 1200 nits, resolution of 2412 × 1080 pixels, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 CPU, which is built on a 4nm technology, powers the Reno 12 Pro together with the Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. Up to 512GB of USF 3.1 storage, which can be expanded to 1TB using the microSD card connector, and up to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM are supported. Remarkably, the CMF Phone 1, which costs less than half as much as the Reno 12 Pro, also has the same chipset. It runs on the latest Android 14 operating system with ColorOS 14.1 on top. Oppo is promising 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with these devices.

3. Xiaomi 14 CIVI The 6.55-inch quad-curved AMOLED display on the Xiaomi 14 Civi has a resolution of 1.5K and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a refresh rate of 120Hz for a vivid visual experience. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 guarantees durability by offering strong defence against physical harm. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, which powers the smartphone, performs on par with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip found in the Xiaomi 14. Configurations with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage are available for users to select from.



4. Tecno Camon 30 Premier A 6.77-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1264 x 2780 is included with the Camon 30 Premier 5G. The smartphone has Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a max brightness of 1400 nits. The Camon 30 Premier has three rear cameras: a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP telephoto lens with a 3x in-sensor zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Additionally, the smartphone has a 50MP front-facing autofocus camera to meet all your needs for video calls and selfies.

5. Realme GT 6 The 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display of the Realme GT 6 has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and a maximum brightness of 6,000 nits. It is powered by an Adreno 735 GPU and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, which can handle demanding graphical workloads. Up to 512GB 4.0 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM are supported. The 50MP Sony LYT 808 camera, the 50MP Sony JN5 telephoto lens, and the 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens make up the triple camera system for optics. There's a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera with up to 4K video recording for selfies and video chats.

