Oppo K12x to Oppo A3X: Check out top 5 Oppo smartphones under Rs 20,000

Oppo is a well known brand. Oppo offers good quality features at a reasonable price, which is why so many people own an Oppo phone. In terms of their cameras, CPUs, display quality, and other features, these phones are unmatched. Who wouldn't desire a cheap phone with decent features? We've put up a list of the best Oppo phones around Rs. 20,000 to make things easier for you.

Oppo K12x (Rs 12,999) The durability of the OPPO K12x is military-grade. Its body is made of 360° damage-proof armor. It is the primary characteristic that distinguishes it in the market for inexpensive smartphones. It is designated IP54 as well. These functionalities are typically absent from standard phones. This ensures that it can withstand daily use without compromising performance or appearance and makes it resistant to dust and spills. As a result, it is among Oppo's most durable phones. The OPPO K12x's 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen refreshes at 120 Hz. Because of its quick refresh rate, which ensures seamless scrolling and an interesting viewing experience, it is ideal for gaming, streaming, and daily work. Oppo A59 (Rs 14,999) In the market for mid-range smartphones, the OPPO A59 5G is unique. A 36-Month Fluency Protection function is included. This feature ensures that the device will continue to function at its peak performance for a long time. It automatically fixes latency and software degradation problems that are commonly associated with low-cost handsets. It is intended for those who desire a device that is smooth and responsive. This prolonged use is a significant benefit and raises the phone's legitimacy. The OPPO A59 5G's 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen refreshes at 90 Hz. This quick refresh rate now enhances responsiveness whether you browse or play games.

Oppo A3X (Rs 12,499) The primary characteristic that sets the OPPO A3X apart is its military-grade durability, which satisfies MIL-STD-810H. The market for smartphones is in the middle range. This unique feature ensures that the phone can withstand harsh environments like shocks and liquid exposure. It is suitable for people with hectic schedules, young children, or strenuous jobs. The OPPO A3X's 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen refreshes at 120 Hz. The OPPO A3X offers quick touch interactions and smooth animations. It is made possible by a quick refresh rate, which also results in a more fluid visual experience, especially while playing games and navigating. It enhances the user experience by making ordinary tasks seem easier and more enjoyable.

Oppo A16 (Rs 11,449) An massive 5000mAh battery powers the OPPO A16. It is the primary factor that sets it apart in the market for inexpensive smartphones. It is intended for those who rely on their cellphones all day long. This unique feature ensures that customers may use the device for extended periods of time without having to recharge it frequently. It features two 2 MP sensors (one for depth sensing and one for macro photography) in addition to a 13 MP main camera. The OPPO A16 has a triple back camera setup that may be used for various purposes. Additionally, this camera system is an excellent choice for photographers on a tight budget. With its AI capabilities, users may capture stunning images in a range of environments. Oppo F19 Pro The AI Highlight Portrait Video feature is available on the OPPO F19 Pro. This feature optimizes video quality in both bright and dim lighting. This is the primary characteristic that makes the OPPO F19 Pro unique. It is particularly alluring to those who enjoy vlogging or sharing excellent video material on social media because of its unique function. With this capability, users may capture stunning video portraits with better color accuracy and clarity. It features an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 48 MP main sensor, and two additional sensors for depth and macro photography. Additionally, the OPPO F19 Pro has a versatile quad-camera setup. For those who enjoy photography, this all-in-one camera equipment is a fantastic choice. It allows users to take excellent pictures in a range of situations.

