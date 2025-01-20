Oppo Find N5 to launch soon: New photos REVEALS its thickness, specifications and more

The Oppo Find N5, also known as the OnePlus Open 2, is rumored to be the thinnest foldable smartphone, even surpassing the Honor Magic V3. Expected to launch in China in February 2025, it boasts features like a titanium alloy hinge and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

In the following months, the Oppo Find N5, commonly referred to as the OnePlus Open 2, is anticipated to launch in China. Tipsters have stepped up their efforts to provide every information regarding the upcoming Oppo foldable as the launch date draws closer. The Oppo Find N5 has also begun to be teased by the company's management as the "thinnest" foldable smartphone. As a result, the Honor Magic V3, which was released last year, may be even thinner than this book-style foldable smartphone. As a result, be aware of what the Oppo Find N5 will offer users and what the business could reveal at launch. Also Read | GOOD news for content creators! You can now post 3 minutes long reels on Instagram

The thinnest foldable smartphone on the market, the Oppo Find N5, is anticipated to debut in China in February 2025. Zhou Yibao, the product manager for the Oppo Find series, recently posted a video showing how thick the smartphone is by comparing it to any random object, such a stack of ID cards, one CNY coin, and more. Although Yibao did not disclose the smartphone's design or precise thickness, it is anticipated to be around 4 mm thin. For comparison, the thickness of the Honor Magic V3 is only 4.35 mm. Also Read | iPhone SE 4: LEAKED design reveals camera, display details

What can you expect from Oppo Find N5? In addition to being thin, the Find N5 is anticipated to include a circular camera configuration with three sensors and an LED flash. Additionally, it can include a titanium alloy hinge for seamless Saturday folding. However, as the firm has been releasing information about the Oppo Find N5 launch gradually, these features have not yet been made public. Also Read | OnePlus 13R to Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000 Although the Oppo Find N5's features are yet unknown, it is anticipated to sport a 6.85-inch 1.5K primary LTPO display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which powers the foldable, will significantly improve performance over the previous model. The Find N5 is said to include a 5900mAh battery that would probably allow 90W fast charging, despite its 4mm thin design.

Finally, a smartphone may have a triple camera arrangement for photography, which includes a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP primary camera. At the unveiling, further details regarding the smartphone will be disclosed in addition to these characteristics.

Latest Videos