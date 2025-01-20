Oppo Find N5 to launch soon: New photos REVEALS its thickness, specifications and more

The Oppo Find N5, also known as the OnePlus Open 2, is rumored to be the thinnest foldable smartphone, even surpassing the Honor Magic V3. Expected to launch in China in February 2025, it boasts features like a titanium alloy hinge and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 2:02 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 2:02 PM IST

In the following months, the Oppo Find N5, commonly referred to as the OnePlus Open 2, is anticipated to launch in China. Tipsters have stepped up their efforts to provide every information regarding the upcoming Oppo foldable as the launch date draws closer. The Oppo Find N5 has also begun to be teased by the company's management as the "thinnest" foldable smartphone.

As a result, the Honor Magic V3, which was released last year, may be even thinner than this book-style foldable smartphone. As a result, be aware of what the Oppo Find N5 will offer users and what the business could reveal at launch.

Also Read | GOOD news for content creators! You can now post 3 minutes long reels on Instagram

article_image2

The thinnest foldable smartphone on the market, the Oppo Find N5, is anticipated to debut in China in February 2025. Zhou Yibao, the product manager for the Oppo Find series, recently posted a video showing how thick the smartphone is by comparing it to any random object, such a stack of ID cards, one CNY coin, and more. Although Yibao did not disclose the smartphone's design or precise thickness, it is anticipated to be around 4 mm thin. For comparison, the thickness of the Honor Magic V3 is only 4.35 mm.

Also Read | iPhone SE 4: LEAKED design reveals camera, display details

 

 

article_image3

What can you expect from Oppo Find N5?

In addition to being thin, the Find N5 is anticipated to include a circular camera configuration with three sensors and an LED flash. Additionally, it can include a titanium alloy hinge for seamless Saturday folding. However, as the firm has been releasing information about the Oppo Find N5 launch gradually, these features have not yet been made public.

Also Read | OnePlus 13R to Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000

Although the Oppo Find N5's features are yet unknown, it is anticipated to sport a 6.85-inch 1.5K primary LTPO display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which powers the foldable, will significantly improve performance over the previous model. The Find N5 is said to include a 5900mAh battery that would probably allow 90W fast charging, despite its 4mm thin design.

article_image4

Finally, a smartphone may have a triple camera arrangement for photography, which includes a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP primary camera. At the unveiling, further details regarding the smartphone will be disclosed in addition to these characteristics.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Realme P3 5G Series: New LEAK reveals expected specs, variants and colours gcw

Realme P3 5G Series: New LEAK reveals expected specs, variants and colours

iPhone SE 4: LEAKED design reveals camera, display details gcw

iPhone SE 4: LEAKED design reveals camera, display details

Samsung Galaxy S23 available for under Rs 25000 check massive discount deal on Amazon gcw

Samsung Galaxy S23 available for under Rs 25,000 | Check MASSIVE discount deal on Amazon

iPhone 17 Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: Know expected specs, camera, price and more gcw

iPhone 17 Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: Know expected specs, camera, price and more

Samsung Galaxy S25 slim to be 6.4mm thick with premium features? Check LATEST LEAKS gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim to be 6.4mm thick with premium features? Check LATEST LEAKS

Recent Stories

'Mystery illness' claims 17 lives in J-K's Rajouri; inter-ministerial team steps in to probe anr

'Mystery illness' claims 17 lives in J-K's Rajouri; inter-ministerial team steps in to probe

BREAKING: RG Kar doctor rape-murder convict Sanjay Roy gets life imprisonment in 'rarest of rare case' shk

RG Kar doctor rape & murder case: Sanjay Roy gets life term, victim's family to get Rs 17 lakh compensation

Telangana farmer ends life by consuming poison at bank over mounting pressure of debt dmn

Telangana farmer ends life by consuming poison at bank over mounting pressure of debt (WATCH)

Kantara 2 Controversy: Rishab Shetty starrer film accused of damaging forests by using explosives; Read on ATG

Kantara 2 Controversy: Rishab Shetty starrer film accused of damaging forests by using explosives; Read on

football Rashford transfer update: Borussia Dortmund target Man United star with loan move, deal expected this week snt

Rashford transfer update: Borussia Dortmund target Man United star with loan move, deal expected this week

Recent Videos

Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins

Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women Clinch Historic Trophy After Win Over Nepal

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women Clinch Historic Trophy After Win Over Nepal

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | 'Watched Parents Beaming With Pride': Indian Women's Captain Priyanka Ingle

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | 'Watched Parents Beaming With Pride': Indian Women's Captain Priyanka Ingle

Video Icon
'TikTok is Back': Trump Proposed 50% US Ownership to Revive App

'TikTok is Back': Trump Proposed 50% US Ownership to Revive App

Video Icon
‘If Not for Hunger to Win..’: Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Champion Pratik Waikar on Power of Patience

‘If Not for Hunger to Win..’: Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Champion Pratik Waikar on Power of Patience

Video Icon