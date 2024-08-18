Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Nord 4 to Redmi Note 13 Pro+: Top 5G smartphones under Rs 30,000 you can buy

    With a slew of new devices released every month, smartphone companies face strong competition. But need not worry as we have compiled a list of best mid-range smartphones that you can buy under a budget of Rs 30,000.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 18, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

    Purchasing a smartphone might be difficult. Smartphone manufacturers compete fiercely since there is a constant stream of new gadgets coming out each month. Which configurations are there? What is the state of the battery backup? Is the camera on it powerful? We ask ourselves a number of questions while selecting the finest smartphones for our needs. But don't worry—we've put together a list of the top mid-range smartphones that fall under the Rs 30,000 price bracket.

    article_image2

    OnePlus Nord 4

    With an aluminium unibody construction, the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 system-on-a-chip (SoC) and up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM power the OnePlus Nord 4. It has an ultra-bright AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The gadget also has AI functions as AI Writer, AI Summary, AI Clear Face, AI Eraser 2.0, and AI Smart Cutout 2.0.

    The gadget has two back cameras: a 50 MP Sony LYTIA Wide Camera and an 8 MP Ultra Wide Lens, making it ideal for photographers. Its 16 MP front-facing camera is great for taking sharp selfies and making video calls.

     

    article_image3

    Motorola Edge 50 Pro

    With a refresh rate of 144 Hz, the 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED display on the Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G is impressive. In addition, the vegan leather finish gives it a high-end look, and it has an IP68 classification for dust and water protection. With up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 CPU.

    It has three cameras on the back: a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens with an optical zoom of three times, and a 50MP main sensor with OIS. Its front camera is a 50MP unit.

    article_image4

    Nothing Phone 2a Plus

    With a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is outfitted with a MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro processor that supports up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Based on Android 14, the gadget runs the dependable and bloatware-free Nothing OS version.

    It has a 5,000 mAh battery with 50 W charging capabilities and a 50 MP dual-rear camera configuration with OIS on the primary sensor. The package does not, however, contain a charger.
     

    article_image5

    Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus

    You should also keep an eye out for the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, which is another mid-range smartphone. It has a 120Hz curved AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint reader, and a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra 5G processor.

    Regarding photography, it has a 200 MP primary camera lens that is flagship-caliber and features Super QPD for quicker and more precise focussing. It has a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged quickly—120 W fast charging is supported. It just takes 20 minutes to charge from 0 to 100.

