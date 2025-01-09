OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12: Display, camera, features, price compared | Should you upgrade?

The OnePlus 13 boasts upgrades over the OnePlus 12 in battery, performance, and design. This comparison explores key differences in specs, features, and price to help determine if the OnePlus 13 justifies its higher cost.

The OnePlus 13, the company's most recent flagship, has been released in India. With notable improvements over its predecessor, the OnePlus 12, the gadget has top-tier specs. The OnePlus 13, which is somewhat more expensive than the previous generation, claims enhancements in battery life, performance, and design. But honestly, how much better is it? To help you choose which phone is worth your money, let's examine the features, costs, and specifications of the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 12. Also Read | OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R get FREE 180 days phone replacement plan | Check details

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12: Design and display The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 12 appear to be identical at first sight, yet they differ in a few minor ways. The camera module now has a narrow bar across the lens arrangement and an integrated LED flash. In addition, the OnePlus 13 is lighter, thinner, and more durable than the OnePlus 12 thanks to its IP68/IP69 water and dust resistant classification. Also Read | Realme 14 Pro series: 5 key things you should know ahead of January 16 launch OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12: Specifications A 6.82-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and Quad-HD+ resolution is included on both variants. In contrast to the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 13 offers local refresh rate customization and Crystal Shield glass protection, which improve durability and battery life. The OnePlus 13 features Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is up to 45% faster than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12: Battery The OnePlus 13 outperforms the OnePlus 12 with a bigger 6,000mAh battery. Both are capable of 100W rapid charging. In contrast to the OnePlus 12, which runs Android 17, the OnePlus 13 runs Android 15 and is expected to get upgrades till Android 18. OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12: Camera A 50MP triple camera configuration with a new ultrawide sensor and enhanced 8K video capture is available on the OnePlus 13. Its telephoto lens, which was 64MP on the OnePlus 12, now only has 50MP. An increase of the 32MP selfie camera enables 4K footage at 60 frames per second as opposed to the OnePlus 12's 30 frames per second. Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S25: LEAKED photos reveal design, colours and MagSafe-like features

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12: Price The OnePlus 13's base model (12GB RAM and 256GB storage) costs Rs 69,999, while the 24GB RAM and 1TB storage model costs Rs 86,999. At Rs 64,999 for the same base setup, the OnePlus 12 provides a more cost-effective starting point. OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12: Final verdict If you want the latest features and future-proofing, the OnePlus 13 is a worthy upgrade. However, the OnePlus 12 remains a strong contender for those looking to save some cash without compromising much on performance. Also Read | iPhone SE 4 cost REVEALED? Will it cost more than its predecessor?

