OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R get FREE 180 days phone replacement plan | Check details

OnePlus is offering a free replacement for the OnePlus 13 and 13R within 180 days of purchase for hardware issues. This offer is valid until February 13, 2025, and bypasses the repair process. A paid extended protection plan is also available after the initial period.

OnePlus has announced a new phone replacement plan, but this is not available for all the devices. Only the flagship OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R smartphones are eligible for the most recent promotion. According to the business, this deal will be available to anyone who purchase any of the new gadgets before February 13, 2025. This is all the information you require.

In a press statement, OnePlus has confirmed that it will provide a free replacement within the first 180 days of purchase in the unlikely event of a hardware issue with its new OnePlus 13 or OnePlus 13R. According to the firm, customers would no longer have to go through the repair process in the event that a hardware problem arises. It's important to remember that 180 days indicates that the free replacement offer will go longer than five months. The business guarantees that the exchange procedure will be easy. To verify their eligibility for a replacement handset, customers only need to go to any OnePlus authorized repair center. Customers who buy the OnePlus 13 series will be eligible for the service for free from January 10 to February 13.

Once the free replacement offer term has ended, this premium service can still be accessed through an extra paid protection package. So, how much does this protection package cost? The two models have different characteristics. This premium protection service option, which costs Rs 2,599 for the OnePlus 13 and Rs 2,299 for the OnePlus 13R, prolongs the service for three more months. While the new OnePlus 13R debuted at Rs 42,999, the OnePlus 13 was first offered in India for Rs 69,999. On January 10, the flagship model will be on sale, and on January 13, the 13R model will be available for purchase. The price of these phones will be further reduced when the OnePlus 13 and 13R go on sale with a Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 bank discount offer, respectively.

