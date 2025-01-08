OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R get FREE 180 days phone replacement plan | Check details

OnePlus is offering a free replacement for the OnePlus 13 and 13R within 180 days of purchase for hardware issues. This offer is valid until February 13, 2025, and bypasses the repair process. A paid extended protection plan is also available after the initial period.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 1:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 1:59 PM IST

OnePlus has announced a new phone replacement plan, but this is not available for all the devices. Only the flagship OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R smartphones are eligible for the most recent promotion. According to the business, this deal will be available to anyone who purchase any of the new gadgets before February 13, 2025. This is all the information you require.

article_image2

In a press statement, OnePlus has confirmed that it will provide a free replacement within the first 180 days of purchase in the unlikely event of a hardware issue with its new OnePlus 13 or OnePlus 13R.  According to the firm, customers would no longer have to go through the repair process in the event that a hardware problem arises. It's important to remember that 180 days indicates that the free replacement offer will go longer than five months.

The business guarantees that the exchange procedure will be easy. To verify their eligibility for a replacement handset, customers only need to go to any OnePlus authorized repair center. Customers who buy the OnePlus 13 series will be eligible for the service for free from January 10 to February 13.

article_image3

OnePlus 13

Once the free replacement offer term has ended, this premium service can still be accessed through an extra paid protection package. So, how much does this protection package cost? The two models have different characteristics. This premium protection service option, which costs Rs 2,599 for the OnePlus 13 and Rs 2,299 for the OnePlus 13R, prolongs the service for three more months.

While the new OnePlus 13R debuted at Rs 42,999, the OnePlus 13 was first offered in India for Rs 69,999. On January 10, the flagship model will be on sale, and on January 13, the 13R model will be available for purchase. The price of these phones will be further reduced when the OnePlus 13 and 13R go on sale with a Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 bank discount offer, respectively.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date announced: What to expect from January 2025 event? gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date announced: What to expect from January 2025 event?

Apple iPhone SE 4 cost REVEALED? Will it cost more than its predecessor? gcw

iPhone SE 4 cost REVEALED? Will it cost more than its predecessor?

Oppo Reno 13 5G series launch on January 9 from colours to camera battery here is what we know gcw

Oppo Reno 13 5G series launch on January 9 | From colours to camera, battery; here's what we know

Poco X7 5G Poco X7 Pro to launch on January 9 in India here is what we can expect gcw

Poco X7 5G, Poco X7 Pro to launch on January 9 | Here's what we can expect

OnePlus 13 to launch on January 7 leak hints at Magsafe like features check details gcw

OnePlus 13 to launch on January 7: LEAK hints at MagSafe like features | Check details

Recent Stories

Salaries of Indian Officials in 2025: PM, President, CM, Governors

Salaries of Indian Officials in 2025: PM, president, CM, governors and more

New EV owner? Adjust THESE Google Maps settings for a seamless ride gcw

New EV owner? Adjust THESE Google Maps settings for a seamless ride

Football Is Elon Musk buying Liverpool FC? World richest man's father drops MASSIVE hint (WATCH) hrd

Is Elon Musk buying Liverpool FC? World richest man's father drops MASSIVE hint (WATCH)

Renault Kwid to Hyundai Xcent-Best Mileage Cars Under 7 Lakh in India RBA

Renault Kwid to Hyundai Xcent-Best Mileage Cars Under 7 Lakh in India

How much will HMPV tests cost? What you need to know about lab fees AJR

How much will HMPV tests cost? What you need to know about lab fees

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon