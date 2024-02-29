Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MWC 2024: THIS phone is the 'best smartphone' of 2023; beats iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra

    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

    Google Pixel 8 series has bagged the best smartphone of 2023 at the Mobile World Congress 2024. The smartphones got the title based on their performance, features, innovation and leadership, beating the iPhone 15 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the toughest competitors all across the globe.

    article_image1

    At the Mobile World Congress in 2024, the Google Pixel 8 series was named the best smartphone of 2023. The smartphones defeated the fiercest competition in the world, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro, by virtue of their performance, features, innovation, and leadership.

    A range of awards, including "Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough" and "Best Mobile Network Infrastructure," were announced during the GSMA-hosted Global Mobile Awards event during the Mobile World Congress. Google won the shocking title of Best Smartphone of the Year.

    article_image2

    The GSMA states that, based on smartphones that are on the market between January 2023 and December 2023, the Best Smartphone Awards should provide performance, innovation, and leadership, as stated by eminent independent analysts, journalists, and influencers.

    Who won the previous awards?

    This is Google's first title. The iPhone 14 Pro took home the award last year for its cutting-edge technologies. Last year, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was also granted this honor. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was the recipient of this honor back in 2021. Although it was on the list in 2021, the Pixel 6 Pro did not win any prizes.

    article_image3

    Know all about Google Pixel 8

    A 6.2-inch actual display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a pixel density of 428 ppi is featured in the Google Pixel 8. The front and rear of the Pixel 8's screen are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which offers an amazing 2000 nits of peak brightness.

    With a 50MP PD wide main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.5MP selfie camera, the Google Pixel 8 has a powerful camera setup. It has a 4,575mAh battery that allows for quick charging. In addition, the Pixel 8 keeps the well-liked characteristics of its predecessor, including support for Qi wireless charging and an IP68 classification for dust and water resistance.

    article_image4

    With the Tensor G3 CPU powering Pixel 8, it is faster and more efficient than its predecessor, the Tensor G2. It has 8GB of RAM out of the box and up to 256GB of storage options.

    The most recent version of Android 14, known as Android 14, is installed on the Google Pixel 8. Google has committed to offer security patches and major Android OS upgrades for up to seven years, which means that the smartphone will be upgraded until Android 21. This is a considerable extension of Google's software support.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Phone 2a India launch is almost here Check out expected features, price & more gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a India launch is almost here! Check out expected features, price & more

    MWC 2024 Motorola unveils smartphone that can bend to become wrist watch (SEE PHOTOS) gcw

    MWC 2024: Motorola unveils smartphone that can bend to become wrist watch (SEE PHOTOS)

    MWC 2024 Lenovo showcases transparent laptop concept WATCH video gcw

    MWC 2024: Lenovo showcases transparent laptop concept (WATCH)

    Apple Vision Pro pricing REVEALED Here is how much it reportedly costs tech company to make headset gcw

    Apple Vision Pro pricing REVEALED! Here's how much it costs tech company to make headset

    MWC 2024 Xiaomi Watch 2 with WearOS 3, 65 hours battery life makes global debut; Is it promising gcw

    MWC 2024: Xiaomi Watch 2 with WearOS 3, 65 hours battery life makes global debut; Is it promising?

    Recent Stories

    India grew tremendously under PM Modi, shows new comprehensive NDA Vs UPA analysis

    India grew tremendously under PM Modi, shows new comprehensive NDA Vs UPA analysis (WATCH)

    Hockey India stands united: Dilip Tirkey, Bhola Nath Singh deny rift allegations in wake of CEO's resignation osf

    Hockey India stands united: Dilip Tirkey, Bhola Nath Singh deny rift allegations in wake of CEO's resignation

    Kerala: Prime accused in death of veterinary student in Pookode university nabbed from Palakkad anr

    Kerala: Prime accused in death of veterinary student nabbed from Palakkad

    Xiaomi 14 to launch in India on March 7: 5 things CONFIRMED about new gadget gcw

    Xiaomi 14 to launch in India on March 7: 5 things CONFIRMED about new gadget

    Is Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding in Jamnagar due to PM Modi's 'Wed in India'? RKK

    Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding in Jamnagar due to PM Modi's Wed in India

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon