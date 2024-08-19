Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6? Check out its best alternatives from OnePlus, Google and more

    However, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 doesn't provide the best experience when it comes to the outer display, which is somewhat narrow and can make typing difficult. So, if you prefer having a wider outer cover display, here are three alternatives worth considering:

    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 11:15 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to become the standard folding phone option for many people, and for good reason—thanks to its sophisticated user interface and the brand's reputation.

    Nevertheless, the slightly narrow outside display of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 does not offer the ideal experience and might make typing challenging. Therefore, these three options are worth taking into consideration if you would rather have a broader exterior cover display:
     

    Vivo X Fold 3

    In case you are looking for a big screen, the Vivo X Fold 3 has far bigger inner and outside screens than the Samsung Z Fold 6, measuring 8.03 inches and 6.3 inches, respectively. It is also thinner when unfolded, with a thickness of 5.2 mm as opposed to 5.6 mm for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. In addition, the Vivo X Fold 3 has Zeiss-tuned optics, which makes it one of the most functional folding phones out there.

    OnePlus Open Launch

    OnePlus Open

    The OnePlus Open is still a passport-style folding phone with a 6.3-inch broad outside cover, even though it has been released for almost a year. It can handle a refresh rate of 120 Hz and has a PPI of 431. Even though it still employs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 from the previous year, it's still a good choice considering the entire experience and well-rounded design. Furthermore, the Hasselblad-tuned cameras produce attractive results, so anyone looking for a foldable focused on photography might find these appealing.

    Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

    The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, a Google foldable that is the second iteration in the series, provides a more sophisticated experience with to larger inner and outside displays that measure 8 inches and 6.3 inches, respectively. In addition to being wider than the Pixel Fold, the outer screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1080x2424. This means that, like a conventional slab-style phone, you can use the Pixel 9 Pro Fold comfortably even when it is folded. Additionally, you may speed up your tasks and guarantee high-quality photographs with Google's AI and camera trickery.

