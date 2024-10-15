Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JioBharat V3, JioBharat V4 feature phones launched; offer UNLIMITED calls, 14GB data; Check details

    Reliance Jio launched the Jio Bharat V3 and V4, two new 4G feature phones, at IMC 2024. These phones offer affordable 4G access, UPI payments via JioPay, and unlimited voice calls with data plans starting at Rs 123.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 7:10 PM IST

    Jio Bharat V3 and V4

    Reliance Jio has introduced two new 4G feature phones in its Jio Bharat series: the V3 and V4. These were launched at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024 on Tuesday. Jio aims to provide affordable 4G access to 2G users with these phones. The 4G feature phones include the JioPay app for UPI payments, along with recharge plans for live TV and unlimited voice calls.

    Jio Bharat Feature Phones

    The Jio Bharat V3 and V4 have a starting price of Rs 1,099. These new 4G feature phones will soon be available on Amazon, Jio Mart, and other offline stores. Users can get unlimited voice calls and 14GB of data with a prepaid recharge of Rs 123 per month.

    Jio Bharat

    Following the success of the Jio Bharat V2 launched last year, Reliance Jio has introduced the new Jio Bharat V3 and V4 4G feature phones. The Jio Bharat V3 boasts a stylish design, while the Jio Bharat V4 focuses on functionality. Both phones feature a 1,000mAh battery, expandable memory up to 128GB, and support for 23 Indian languages.

    Jio Basic Phones with JioPay

    These basic phones include the JioTV app, offering streaming access to over 455 live channels across entertainment, kids' programs, and news. JioCinema is also available for movie viewing. Both Jio Bharat V3 and V4 have 4G capabilities. JioChat allows users to share voice messages, photos, and create groups.

    Reliance Jio

    Reliance Jio's latest Jio Bharat V3 and V4 feature phones also include the JioPay application for making and receiving UPI payments. The Soundbox feature reads out transaction details aloud.

