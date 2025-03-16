iQOO Neo 10R alternatives: From Nothing Phone 3a to OnePlus Nord 4; a look at top 6 choices

Looking for alternatives to the iQOO Neo 10R? This article explores several mid-range Android smartphones with impressive features like AMOLED screens, powerful processors, and long battery life, providing options for informed decisions.

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 16, 2025, 12:31 PM IST

There are a lot of alternatives available if you're looking for a mid-range Android smartphone with a bright AMOLED screen, a respectably strong processor, and an amazing battery life.  The Chinese maker iQOO most recently unveiled the iQOO Neo 10R, a brand-new smartphone. The phone has several features and characteristics, and it starts at Rs. 26,999. There are, however, a number of alternative solutions available on the market for the same price.

Here is a list of all the iQOO Neo 10R options so you can make an informed decision. Examine every possibility, decide, and then follow through on your decision.

1. Poco F6

One of the most reasonably priced iQOO Neo 10R substitutes is the Poco F6. The phone's 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz screen comes pre-installed. The phone's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor powers it. The phone features an 8MP ultrawide front camera and the same 50MP (f/1.59) Sony IMX882 main sensor (4K60) for taking photos. The phone features a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie camera on the front. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged via 90W cable.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a to OnePlus Nord CE 4: Check out 7 best smartphones under Rs 25,000


2. Nothing Phone 3a

Another iQOO Neo 10R substitute that prioritizes design above functionality is the Nothing Phone (3a). Its Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (4nm) SoC powers the midranger. A 50MP (f/1.57) primary camera, a 50MP (f/2.0) telephoto sensor with a 2x optical zoom lens, and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor make up the phone's triple camera configuration, which is ideal for photography enthusiasts.

Additionally, the phone features a smaller 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged by 50W cable. The transparent back's Glyph Interface, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and an IP64 dust and water resistant rating are extra features.

Realme GT 6T

3. Realme GT 6T

The Realme GT 6T is the next alternative to the iQOO Neo 10R. It has a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED 120Hz screen with a maximum brightness of 6,000 nits and 450 ppi. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, which performs similarly to the Snapdragon 8s gen 3, and it has up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage (UFS 3.1 on the standard 128GB storage variant).

The phone's secondary camera is an 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, while the primary camera is a 50MP (f/1.9) shooter (4K60). You may film at 4K30 with the 32MP (f/2.5) selfie camera. The 5,500 mAh battery requires around 35 minutes to completely charge when using a 120W SUPERVOOC charger, which is included in the package.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 4 to Poco X6 Pro: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 you can buy

4. Poco X7 Pro

With a Dimensity 8400 Ultra (4nm) CPU that has processing power comparable to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, the Poco X7 Pro is the first iQOO Neo 10R replacement on the list. A 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 3200 nits (446 ppi), a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 20MP front camera are among the Poco X7 Pro's further features. The primary sensor can only record 4K60 video. A 6,550 mAh Si/C battery that allows 90W cable charging is one of the extra features.

Vivo T3 Ultra

5. Vivo T3 Ultra 

Going up the price range, the Vivo T3 Ultra is another costly but superb substitute for the iQOO Neo 10R. The phone's Dimensity 9200 Plus (4nm) SoC powers it, paired with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The Vivo T3 Ultra's other specs are very typical. With its dual-camera arrangement, which includes a 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 50MP (f/2.0) front camera with autofocus, and a sizable 5,500 mAh battery that supports 80W cable charging, it boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 4500 nits and 453 ppi.

Also Read | Vivo T4x to Redmi 13: Check out top 7 smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in March 2025

6. OnePlus Nord 4

The only phone on our list to come with an aluminum frame (which gives it a luxury feel) and one of the company's best-selling mid-range phones. Up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, a 6.74-inch screen and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage (UFS 3.1 on the 128GB edition) are all characteristics of the phone. In addition, the phone sports two cameras: a 16MP (f/2.4) front camera and a 50MP main sensor (4K60).

