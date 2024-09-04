Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 16 series: 5 reasons you may want to ditch your current smartphone

    Here are 5 new rumored features across the iPhone 16 — including iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max — that may get you to ditch your phone in favor of Apple's next-gen smartphone.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 5:09 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 5:09 PM IST

    The anticipation around the iPhone 16 is growing as its rumoured September 9 unveiling date draws near. There are several reliable rumours regarding the iPhone 16, according to someone who has been following the iPhone 16 rumour mill this entire year.

    Which rumours, though, are most likely to convince the general public to upgrade? High-end photo options and camera quality are typically of interest to a large number of iPhone users. After all, Apple is renowned for devoting a great deal of attention to fine-tuning and improving its camera system, which is frequently commended for producing clear, sharp images.
     

    article_image2

    1. Capture Buttons

    According to reports, Apple is adding a new capture button to each of the four iPhone 16 versions. As per the trustworthy leaker and Apple analyst Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, you will be able to easily perform the following tasks: When taking pictures and videos, use a swiping motion to zoom in and out; To activate autofocus, push a button.

    According to reports, it will be on the phones' lower-right side. It will probably also be capacitive. Put differently, it won't have a physical button that you have to press in order to make it work. All it will take is a touch of the finger.

    article_image3

    2. New 48-megapixel ultrawide lens

    Only the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models have access to this capability. The 12MP ultrawide camera was included on its predecessors, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

    This time, a brand-spankin' new 48-megapixel ultrawide lens will be included in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max versions, claims Jeff Pu, a trustworthy tech analyst from a Hong Kong investment business. This ought to provide wider-field-of-view photographs.

    Consequently, Pu claims that the iPhone 16 Pro models' images should provide greater resolution and improved light gathering in lower light levels, whether you're shooting group portraits, breathtaking landscapes, or unique viewpoints.

    article_image4

    3. Thinner bezels

    There are rumours that the iPhone 16 Pro variants will have features that smash records globally. The X (formerly Twitter) tipster Ice Universe claims that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max variants will feature the thinnest bezels of any smartphone.

    4. A new hue called "Desert Titanium"

    For those who have been waiting impatiently for a new bronze iPhone, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will fulfil your demand. Rumour has it that Apple is replacing the Blue Titanium colour from last year with a new bronze-like shade named "Desert Titanium."

    article_image5

    iPhone 16 Pro

    5. Improved night mode

    The iPhone 16 Pro models—that is, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max—will have a new "stacked design" on the back cameras, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

    Without delving into the specifics of this technological advancement, Kuo asserts that a stacked design provides better dynamic range and boosts light capture. Night Mode should therefore receive a nice boost.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple set to adopt OLED displays across all iPhones by 2025: Report gcw

    Apple set to adopt OLED displays across all iPhones by 2025: Report

    iPhone 16 series price in India leaked! How much it may cost? Check details gcw

    iPhone 16 series price in India leaked! How much it may cost? Check details

    Apple M4 Mac Mini could mark the end of USB A ports? here is what we know gcw

    Apple M4 Mac Mini could mark the end of USB A ports? Here's what we know

    Huawei 'trifold' smartphone to steal Apple's iPhone 16 series thunder? gcw

    Huawei's 'trifold' smartphone to steal Apple's iPhone 16 series thunder?

    iPhone SE 4 to be debut alongside iPhone 16 series on September 9? Here's what we know so far gcw

    iPhone SE 4 to be debut alongside iPhone 16 series on September 9? Here's what we know so far

    Recent Stories

    Enhance your child's intelligence with these 5 morning habits RTM

    Enhance your child’s intelligence with these 5 morning habits

    SEXY photos: Tamannaah Bhatia looks stunning in off-shoulder gown; check out jaw-dropping pictures RBA

    SEXY photos: Tamannaah Bhatia looks stunning in off-shoulder gown; check out jaw-dropping pictures

    Apple set to adopt OLED displays across all iPhones by 2025: Report gcw

    Apple set to adopt OLED displays across all iPhones by 2025: Report

    Weight loss to immunity: 7 Hidden health benefits of homemade pickles RTM

    Weight loss to immunity: 7 Hidden health benefits of homemade pickles

    Karnataka Dalit woman made to sleep in dog shed poisoned to death by husband family in Koppal vkp

    Karnataka SHOCKER! Dalit woman made to sleep in dog-shed, allegedly poisoned to death by husband's family

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon