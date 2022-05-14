iPhone 14 Pro to get bigger displays than iPhone 13 Pro? Here's what we know

Some sources claim that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be delivered this year without a notch. Apple is anticipated to replace the notch with a punch hole and a pill-shaped cutout for the front camera and Face ID sensors.

Apple will deliver the iPhone 14 series in India and other regions later this year. The business intends to debut four new models, each with modest tweaks, as part of its September launch event. Apple is expected to drop the 'iPhone small' model this year. Instead, a larger-screen iPhone 14 Max is likely to be offered with the ordinary iPhone 14. Thanks to a fresh report, we now know more about the screen sizes of the next iPhones. According to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, the new iPhone Pro models will feature somewhat bigger screens than last year's models.

The iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.12-inch display, according to the report. The display of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, will be 6.69-inch. The iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.1-inch OLED ProMotion display, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch ProMotion display.