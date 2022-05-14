Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14 Pro to get bigger displays than iPhone 13 Pro? Here's what we know

    First Published May 14, 2022, 1:07 PM IST

    Some sources claim that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be delivered this year without a notch. Apple is anticipated to replace the notch with a punch hole and a pill-shaped cutout for the front camera and Face ID sensors.

    Apple will deliver the iPhone 14 series in India and other regions later this year. The business intends to debut four new models, each with modest tweaks, as part of its September launch event. Apple is expected to drop the 'iPhone small' model this year. Instead, a larger-screen iPhone 14 Max is likely to be offered with the ordinary iPhone 14.

    Thanks to a fresh report, we now know more about the screen sizes of the next iPhones. According to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, the new iPhone Pro models will feature somewhat bigger screens than last year's models.

    The iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.12-inch display, according to the report. The display of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, will be 6.69-inch.

    The iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.1-inch OLED ProMotion display, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch ProMotion display.

    In terms of cameras, Apple is rumoured to be improving the camera configuration on the iPhone 14 Pro versions. The main camera sensor on the iPhone Pro models is likely to be 48MP, which is bigger than the sensor in the iPhone 13 Pro models. The Pro models might contain a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP 2.5x telephoto camera. According to rumours, Apple will integrate a periscope camera on the Pro models.

    In terms of selfies, the iPhone 14 models are expected to include a 12MP front-facing camera. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset. The upgraded 4nm CPU will outperform the A15 chipset while using less energy than the A15 Bionic chip.

