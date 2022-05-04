iPhone 13 price in India as low as Rs 35,513; here's how you can buy one

The iPhone 13 128GB storage option is available for as little as 35,513. The smartphone is now cheaper thanks to a slew of deals offered at Maple Store, an Apple Premium Reseller.

The Apple iPhone 13, the newest in the company's flagship series, is a popular cell phone among mobile phone users in the nation. While many Apple fans continue to be unable to purchase an iPhone 13, there are always enticing discounts and exchange offers on iPhones for those looking for fresh bargains to acquire their new iPhone. The iPhone 13 128GB storage option is available for as little as Rs 35,513. The smartphone is now cheaper thanks to a slew of deals offered at Maple Store, an Apple Premium Reseller.

In addition, the retailer is offering discounts on all Apple iPhone 13 models. The device is currently available for purchase for Rs 79,990. This comes only a day after e-commerce behemoth Amazon announced that the Apple iPhone model will be available for Rs 66,900 during the Amazon Summer Sale 2022. According to a banner on the Maplestore website, the iPhone 13 128GB is available with a massive 44,477 discount. The smartphone has a quoted price of 79,990 and can be purchased for Rs 35,513. The decreased price includes a 10,387 Maple unique discount, a 5,000 rebate on HDFC Bank cards, a 5,000 exchange incentive, and a Rs 24,000 repurchase value.