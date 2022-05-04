Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 13 price in India as low as Rs 35,513; here's how you can buy one

    First Published May 4, 2022, 12:21 PM IST

    The iPhone 13 128GB storage option is available for as little as 35,513. The smartphone is now cheaper thanks to a slew of deals offered at Maple Store, an Apple Premium Reseller.

    The Apple iPhone 13, the newest in the company's flagship series, is a popular cell phone among mobile phone users in the nation. While many Apple fans continue to be unable to purchase an iPhone 13, there are always enticing discounts and exchange offers on iPhones for those looking for fresh bargains to acquire their new iPhone.

    The iPhone 13 128GB storage option is available for as little as Rs 35,513. The smartphone is now cheaper thanks to a slew of deals offered at Maple Store, an Apple Premium Reseller.

    Also Read | Apple launches self service repair program for iPhone; All about it

    In addition, the retailer is offering discounts on all Apple iPhone 13 models. The device is currently available for purchase for Rs 79,990. This comes only a day after e-commerce behemoth Amazon announced that the Apple iPhone model will be available for Rs 66,900 during the Amazon Summer Sale 2022.

    According to a banner on the Maplestore website, the iPhone 13 128GB is available with a massive 44,477 discount. The smartphone has a quoted price of 79,990 and can be purchased for Rs 35,513. The decreased price includes a 10,387 Maple unique discount, a 5,000 rebate on HDFC Bank cards, a 5,000 exchange incentive, and a Rs 24,000 repurchase value.

    Also Read | Want to buy iPhone 12, iPhone 13 at an affordable price? Here are some tips

    Please keep in mind, however, that the exchange incentive is only available in-store and is only valid for iPhone 11 models in good condition.

    Furthermore, the company has stated that all variants of the iPhone 13 are available with discounts and rebates, depending on the iPhone model purchased. If you wish to acquire the smartphone, you may do so by signing up for the buyback offer on the reseller's website.

    Apple is slated to announce the forthcoming iPhone 14 series later this year, which will have an updated front camera with autofocus.

    Also Read | Apple reportedly increasing iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max production by 10 million units

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meta planning to launch four high end VR headsets by 2024 Report gcw

    Meta planning to launch four high-end VR headsets by 2024: Report

    Apple Watch 8 likely to feature body temperature monitoring system gcw

    Apple Watch 8 likely to feature body temperature monitoring system

    Moto G52 goes on sale today All you need to know about it gcw

    Moto G52 goes on sale today; All you need to know about it

    Realme GT Neo 3 5G launched with 150W fast charging feature Know price specs and more gcw

    Realme GT Neo 3 5G launched with 150W fast-charging feature; Know price, specs and more

    OnePlus 10R 5G Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Nord Buds to launch tonight How when to watch gcw

    OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds to launch tonight; How, when to watch

    Recent Stories

    LIC IPO, India's biggest ever, opens for subscription

    LIC IPO, India's biggest ever, opens for subscription

    Azaan over loudspeaker: Raj Thackeray invokes Balasaheb, targets Shiv Sena - adt

    Azaan over loudspeaker: Raj Thackeray invokes Balasaheb, targets Shiv Sena

    Bhajrangi Loki gets into bad boy mode for Takkar

    Bhajrangi Loki gets into bad boy mode for Takkar

    Viral Pictures: Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise and says 'I Love You' RBA

    Viral Pictures: Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise and says 'I Love You'

    Gujarat Congress Rift: Rahul Gandhi reaches out to sulking Hardik Patel - adt

    Gujarat Congress Rift: Rahul Gandhi reaches out to sulking Hardik Patel

    Recent Videos

    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon