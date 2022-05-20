iPhone 12 price slashed in India! You can buy this Apple smartphone for just Rs 41,350

In India, the iPhone 12 (128GB) was initially priced at Rs 70,900. The iPhone 12 with 128GB storage is presently available at a flat discount of Rs 11,000 on Amazon, bringing the effective price down to Rs 59,900.

It's been two weeks since Amazon's summer sale, but there are still plenty of tempting iPhone discounts to be had. For a limited time, Amazon is offering a fantastic discount on the iPhone 12, 128 GB model. So, if you've been looking for a new smartphone and your budget permits you to acquire a mid-range luxury handset that isn't an iPhone, this discount may alter your mind.

If you want to get the iPhone 12 at a discount, you may do so right now. Users interested in purchasing the smartphone can do so for Rs 41,350 on Amazon India.

In India, the iPhone 12 (128GB) was initially priced at Rs 70,900. The iPhone 12 with 128GB storage is presently available at a flat discount of Rs 11,000 on Amazon, bringing the effective price down to Rs 59,900.

Users may also earn up to Rs 18,550 in exchange value for their old cellphones if they upgrade to the iPhone 12. Users would be able to acquire the smartphone for as little as Rs 41,350 as a result of this.