How to keep your smartphone battery running strong?

To maximize smartphone battery life, avoid charging mistakes. Start charging when the battery reaches 20% and stop at 80%. Following the 45-75 rule also extends battery life.

Battery Tips

Living without a smartphone is difficult. Mobile has become essential for every task nowadays. You can't go out without a phone. We make many mistakes while charging smartphones. This affects the battery. Also, sometimes there is a chance that the mobile is completely damaged.

Mobile Charging Tips

Many people habitually charge their mobile phones as soon as the battery runs low or remove them from the charger to recharge again after a short time. Such practices can reduce your mobile's battery life over time. According to tech experts, charging your phone twice a day, if needed, is the best approach.

Optimal Mobile Charging

Overcharging or charging multiple times a day should be avoided. It is recommended to charge your mobile when the battery level drops to around 20%. Charging below this point or allowing the battery to fully drain is detrimental to its health.

Smartphone Charging Best Practices

Similarly, it is crucial to unplug the phone once the battery reaches 80%. Keeping the charge level within this range ensures optimal battery life and prevents unnecessary wear and tear. Another effective method to maintain your battery's lifespan is the 45-75 rule. Start charging your mobile when the battery drops below 45% and disconnect it once it reaches 75%.

Extend Smartphone Battery Life

This controlled charging range reduces stress on the battery. By following these simple tips, you can keep your smartphone battery healthy for a longer period.

Latest Videos