How to keep your smartphone battery running strong?

To maximize smartphone battery life, avoid charging mistakes. Start charging when the battery reaches 20% and stop at 80%. Following the 45-75 rule also extends battery life.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 4:50 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 4:50 PM IST

Battery Tips

Living without a smartphone is difficult. Mobile has become essential for every task nowadays. You can't go out without a phone. We make many mistakes while charging smartphones. This affects the battery. Also, sometimes there is a chance that the mobile is completely damaged.

article_image2

Mobile Charging Tips

Many people habitually charge their mobile phones as soon as the battery runs low or remove them from the charger to recharge again after a short time. Such practices can reduce your mobile's battery life over time. According to tech experts, charging your phone twice a day, if needed, is the best approach.

article_image3

Optimal Mobile Charging

Overcharging or charging multiple times a day should be avoided. It is recommended to charge your mobile when the battery level drops to around 20%. Charging below this point or allowing the battery to fully drain is detrimental to its health.

article_image4

Smartphone Charging Best Practices

Similarly, it is crucial to unplug the phone once the battery reaches 80%. Keeping the charge level within this range ensures optimal battery life and prevents unnecessary wear and tear. Another effective method to maintain your battery's lifespan is the 45-75 rule. Start charging your mobile when the battery drops below 45% and disconnect it once it reaches 75%.

article_image5

Extend Smartphone Battery Life

This controlled charging range reduces stress on the battery. By following these simple tips, you can keep your smartphone battery healthy for a longer period.

 

