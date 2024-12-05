Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold to Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Top 5 foldable and flip smartphones of 2024

Discover the top 5 foldable and flip smartphones of 2024, featuring advanced displays, innovative designs, and unmatched performance. Compare brands like Samsung, Google, and Vivo to find your next futuristic phone.

Foldable and flip smartphones have become the pinnacle of innovation in the tech world, combining sleek designs with powerful functionality. In 2024, several brands have stepped up their game, introducing feature-packed devices with cutting-edge displays, enhanced durability, and top-tier performance. From Samsung’s iconic Galaxy Z series to newcomers like Vivo and Motorola, this list showcases the top 5 foldable and flip smartphones that redefined the market this year.

1. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Google has somehow managed to pack a folding screen into a device that feels no thicker than a premium non-folding smartphone. A photographer's paradise is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's camera setup. Its sophisticated AI-powered capabilities have allowed me to record situations in ways I never would have imagined. The variety is amazing, ranging from action images of my crazy cat to gorgeous low-light cityscapes. The Tensor G4 powers the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, making it a beast under the hood. Even the most taxing games run flawlessly, apps start immediately, and multitasking is a breeze.

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 A sophisticated folding smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers excellent daily performance. The crease has been fixed by Samsung, and the viewing experience is excellent. The app provides an excellent experience and is well-designed. The many AI functions are helpful and may save you time and effort when it comes to tedious tasks like summarizing meetings and transcribing them into straightforward bullet points. The battery comfortably lasts a day, and the cameras are adequate. The price is the only significant issue here. All things considered, the Fold 6 is among the best folding phones available today.

3. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powers the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. It has a 6.53-inch shell and an 8.03-inch inner AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz LTPO. A 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera make up the foldable's triple camera configuration.



The gadget supports both 50W wireless and 100W cable charging for its large 5700mAh battery. The X Fold 3 Pro's operating system is Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14.

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU powers the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which has 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. It has a 6.7-inch primary screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and comes pre-installed with Samsung One UI, which is based on Android 14. A 50MP primary and a 12MP ultrawide lens are located on the back, and a 10MP selfie sensor is located on the front. A 4000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging powers the foldable

5. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has a 4-inch LTPO AMOLED external display with 1272 x 1080 pixel resolution. Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 10-bit color, and a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz are all supported. It has a 6.9-inch internal display that can refresh at up to 165 Hz. Additionally, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU powers the Razr 50 Ultra. The Razr 50 Ultra has two cameras for photography: a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP telephoto sensor with an optical zoom of up to two times. Finally, a 4000mAh battery that can be charged at 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wired charging powers the Razr 50 Ultra.

