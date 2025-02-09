Flipkart sale: Apple iPhone 15 available at half price! Check the deal details

Apple iPhone 15 is available at half price on Flipkart. Here are the complete details.

Owning an iPhone is a dream for many. But due to its high price, many give up on this dream. There's good news for those looking to buy an iPhone. The iPhone 15 is available at a huge discount on Flipkart. Apple is preparing to launch a new iPhone model. Therefore, discounts are being offered on the iPhone 15 to compete. You can buy the iPhone 15 on Flipkart for ₹30,000. Let's see how. The iPhone 15 256GB storage variant is priced at ₹79,900.

This phone gets a 12% discount on Flipkart. That's a total discount of ₹9,901. This brings the price of the phone down to ₹69,999. There are also bank and exchange offers. Bank Offers: You can get an additional discount if you buy this phone using select bank credit/debit cards, which further reduces the final price.

Exchange Offer: Flipkart offers an exchange bonus of up to ₹39,150 if you exchange your old smartphone. If your old device qualifies for the maximum exchange value, the price of the iPhone 15 drops to ₹30,849. Including all offers, the final price of the iPhone 15 comes down to ₹30,000. Thus, you can buy the iPhone 15 for just ₹30,000.

Not only this, the Apple iPhone 15 128GB storage model is getting a 14% discount on Flipkart. This phone, priced at ₹69,900, can now be purchased for ₹59,999. You get 5% cashback if you buy this phone through Axis Bank card. You get up to 10% extra discount if you buy it through HDFC Bank card. This further reduces the price of the iPhone 15 128GB storage variant.

