Earthquake alert system: How to set push notifications on Android and iOS?

Recent earthquakes highlight the importance of being prepared. Smartphones now have built-in earthquake detection systems that can provide crucial seconds of warning, allowing you to take life-saving actions.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 12:50 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 12:50 PM IST

The recent 7.1-magnitude earthquake that rocked Nepal early Tuesday serves as a sobering reminder of how important preparation is. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports that the tremors, which were felt in areas of India including Bihar, West Bengal, and the Delhi-NCR region, happened around 6:35 am, roughly 93 kilometers northeast of Lobuche, close to the Nepal-Tibet border. Furthermore, according to Reuters, Chinese authorities recorded a 6.8-magnitude earthquake near Shigatse City, Tibet.

article_image2

These days, phones include built-in accelerometers that can identify earthquake-related tremors. A central server processes these signals and then notifies users in the impacted area, perhaps saving lives.

How to Configure Android Phones for Earthquake Alerts?
1. Launch the Settings application.
2. Go to Emergency and Safety.
3. Turn on the Earthquake Alerts switch.

How to Configure iPhone Earthquake Alerts?
1. Navigate to Settings.
2. Press the Notifications button.
3. Toggle on Emergency Alerts after scrolling to the bottom.

article_image3

Earthquake

For example, Google's Earthquake Alerts System has two notification formats:

Pay Attention to Warnings: minor tremors (MMI 3 & 4) that set it off.
Respond to Action Alerts: recommended measures including hiding beneath durable furniture in the event of a bigger earthquake (MMI 5+).

Even though no technology can foretell earthquakes, these alarm systems offer vital seconds to take action and guarantee safety, making them indispensable resources in seismically active locations.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date announced: What to expect from January 2025 event? gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date announced: What to expect from January 2025 event?

Apple iPhone SE 4 cost REVEALED? Will it cost more than its predecessor? gcw

iPhone SE 4 cost REVEALED? Will it cost more than its predecessor?

Oppo Reno 13 5G series launch on January 9 from colours to camera battery here is what we know gcw

Oppo Reno 13 5G series launch on January 9 | From colours to camera, battery; here's what we know

Poco X7 5G Poco X7 Pro to launch on January 9 in India here is what we can expect gcw

Poco X7 5G, Poco X7 Pro to launch on January 9 | Here's what we can expect

OnePlus 13 to launch on January 7 leak hints at Magsafe like features check details gcw

OnePlus 13 to launch on January 7: LEAK hints at MagSafe like features | Check details

Recent Stories

Maha Kumbh 2025: Check out 10 stunning pictures of Naga Sadhus RBA

Maha Kumbh 2025: Check out 10 stunning pictures of Naga Sadhus

Watch: Khushi Kapoor shares fun reel with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor on 'Loveyapa' title track NTI

Watch: Khushi Kapoor shares fun reel with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor on 'Loveyapa' title track

Tibet earthquake: Death toll climbs to 95, over 130 injured; hundreds of homes damaged (WATCH) snt

Tibet earthquake: Death toll climbs to 95, over 130 injured; hundreds of homes damaged (WATCH)

GOOD news for West Bengal govt employees! Mamata Banerjee may hike DA by 6% gcw

GOOD news for West Bengal govt employees! Mamata Banerjee may hike DA by 6%

Photos Hania Aamir's stylish salwar suit designs for office wear RBA

(Photos) Hania Aamir's stylish salwar suit designs for office wear

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon