Earthquake alert system: How to set push notifications on Android and iOS?

Recent earthquakes highlight the importance of being prepared. Smartphones now have built-in earthquake detection systems that can provide crucial seconds of warning, allowing you to take life-saving actions.

The recent 7.1-magnitude earthquake that rocked Nepal early Tuesday serves as a sobering reminder of how important preparation is. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports that the tremors, which were felt in areas of India including Bihar, West Bengal, and the Delhi-NCR region, happened around 6:35 am, roughly 93 kilometers northeast of Lobuche, close to the Nepal-Tibet border. Furthermore, according to Reuters, Chinese authorities recorded a 6.8-magnitude earthquake near Shigatse City, Tibet.

These days, phones include built-in accelerometers that can identify earthquake-related tremors. A central server processes these signals and then notifies users in the impacted area, perhaps saving lives.

How to Configure Android Phones for Earthquake Alerts?

1. Launch the Settings application.

2. Go to Emergency and Safety.

3. Turn on the Earthquake Alerts switch.

How to Configure iPhone Earthquake Alerts?

1. Navigate to Settings.

2. Press the Notifications button.

3. Toggle on Emergency Alerts after scrolling to the bottom.