Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Don't make THESE 5 mistakes when buying a smartphone on EMI

    EMIs are used to pay off both interest and principal each month so that over a specified number of years, the loan is paid off in full. Understanding the interest rates, hidden charges, and the total cost of the phone when paid on EMI is crucial.
     

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

    By dividing the purchase into manageable installments, purchasing a mobile phone on EMI can be a wise method to stretch the expense of a new phone over time and make it more reasonable. However, there are a few crucial things to think about before you swipe your card.

    EMI stands for Equated Monthly Instalment. It is a set payment that a borrower makes to a lender on a certain calendar month at a predetermined date. EMIs are used to pay both principal and interest together each month, with the goal of fully repaying the loan over a certain number of years.

    article_image2

    Loans of all kinds, including personal, housing, auto, and consumer durable loans for air conditioners, cellphones, etc., are frequently taken out with equal monthly installments (EMIs).

    Buying a smartphone on EMI worth it?

    It is essential to comprehend interest rates, additional fees, and the phone's entire cost when paid for in installments. Understanding the terms and circumstances is crucial. You may avoid financial mistakes and make better informed decisions by considering these factors.

    article_image3

    Here are five mistakes to avoid when buying a mobile phone on EMI in India:

    1. Not doing price comparison shopping: Mobile phone EMI finance is provided by a number of different lenders and merchants. Before choosing a loan, it's crucial to browse around and evaluate conditions, processing fees, and interest rates.

    2. Not taking your budget into account: It's not necessary to finance a phone on an EMI just because you can afford to. When you're planning your budget for a new phone, be sure to account for the entire cost of the loan, including interest and fees.

    article_image4

    3. Ignoring the fine print: Carefully study any loan agreement's fine print before signing it. Recognise the interest rate, processing costs, and any other expenses that could be necessary. Carefully read the terms and conditions. This covers the length of the EMI plan, the option to pay ahead of time without incurring penalties, and any terms that could be applicable in the event that you miss a payment.

    4. Extending the loan term for a lower monthly payment: While it may be tempting to extend the loan term to get a lower monthly payment, this will also mean you’ll end up paying more interest overall.

    article_image5

    5. Ignoring insurance: You will still be liable for loan repayment if your phone is lost, stolen, or broken while you are financing it. Take into account purchasing phone insurance to shield yourself from these unforeseen expenses.

    By considering these factors, you can make a better-informed choice and make sure that purchasing a mobile phone on EMI is an affordable and practical choice free from any financial problems.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Redmi 13 vs CMF Phone 1: Which smartphone you should buy in Rs 15,000 price segment? gcw

    Redmi 13 vs CMF Phone 1: Which smartphone you should buy in Rs 15,000 price segment?

    Google Pixel 9 series prices LEAKED! Here's how much the phones may cost gcw

    Google Pixel 9 series prices LEAKED! Here's how much the phones may cost

    OnePlus Nord 4 price LEAKED ahead of July 16 India launch; Check details gcw

    OnePlus Nord 4 price LEAKED ahead of July 16 India launch; Check details

    Oppo Reno 12, Oppo Reno 12 Pro with AI features launched in India; Check features, price and more gcw

    Oppo Reno 12, Oppo Reno 12 Pro with AI features launched in India; Check features, price and more

    iPhone 16 Pro series: Upcoming Apple smartphone to get a big upgrade in charging, suggests report gcw

    iPhone 16 Pro series: Upcoming Apple smartphone to get a big upgrade in charging, suggests report

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka rains Schools in six districts closed as heavy downpour wreaks havoc vkp

    Karnataka rains: Schools in 6 districts closed as heavy downpour wreaks havoc

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 16 2024: Rate of 8 gm gold goes up by Rs 280 anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 16: Rate of 8 gm gold goes up by Rs 280

    WATCH Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli enjoy Kirtan in London, chant 'Shree Ram, Jai Ram' RBA

    WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli enjoy Kirtan in London, chant 'Shree Ram, Jai Ram'

    Bengaluru metro creates record with eight lakh daily passengers Rs twenty five crore revenue in ten days vkp

    Bengaluru metro creates record with 8 lakh daily passengers, Rs 25 crore revenue in 10 days 

    Tragic! 2 killed after house collapses due to heavy rainfall in Kerala's Palakkad anr

    Tragic! 2 killed after house collapses due to heavy rainfall in Kerala's Palakkad

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon