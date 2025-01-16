Buy 43-inch smart TV for Rs 12,000 on Amazon; GRAB this AMAZING deal!

E-commerce giant Amazon is currently hosting its 'Great Republic Day Sale.' The sale, which began on January 13th, will conclude on January 19th. Amazon is offering attractive deals during this period, including a significant discount on VW Smart TVs.
 

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 4:36 PM IST

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale offers stunning discounts on various Smart TVs, including a great offer on a VW TV. A 43-inch TV typically costs around Rs 25,000, but this sale offers it for just Rs 12,000.

article_image2

The VW 43-inch Full HD Android Smart TV, originally priced at Rs 23,999, is now available at a 44% discount for Rs 13,499. An additional discount of up to Rs 1,500 is available with SBI credit cards, bringing the price down to Rs 12,000. A cashback of up to rs  400 is offered for purchases made using Amazon Pay balance.

article_image3

This TV boasts a 60Hz refresh rate, a Full HD screen with 1920x1080 pixels, a 178-degree viewing angle, IPE technology, Eco Vision, Cinema Mode, Cinema Zoom, and support for 16.7 million colors.

article_image4

Powered by a quad-core processor and running on the Linux operating system, this Smart TV supports screen mirroring via Miracast and offers pre-installed apps like Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, Plex, YuppTV, and Eros Now. Connectivity options include two HDMI ports, two USB ports, optical output, Wi-Fi, and LAN. The sound system features 24W output, stereo surround sound, and five sound modes.

