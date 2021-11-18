  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Best laptops for students for less than Rs 30,000

    First Published Nov 18, 2021, 2:17 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Of course, you may not be able to use these laptops for heavy-duty gaming, but as far as basic home and office use are concerned, these will be money well spent.

    Best laptops for students for less than Rs 30,000

    The laptop is one of the most essential gadgets that we use these days. From work from home to virtual classes, laptops have been helping many overcome the challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic. However, it is often difficult to find a good laptop in a budget, especially for students. We have made compiled a list of some of the best laptops that can be bought for less than Rs 30,000. Of course, you may not be able to use these laptops for heavy-duty gaming, but as far as basic home and office use are concerned, these will be money well spent.

    Best laptops for students for less than Rs 30,000

    HP ChromeBook N4020

    HP ChromeBook N4020

    This laptop is priced at Rs 26,990 and is available for purchase on Amazon. HP's ChromeBook has a 14-inch display. The laptop is powered by Intel's AN4020 processor and has 4 GB RAM. The  ChromeBook comes with 64 GB storage that can be upgraded up to 256 GB. The laptop runs on Chrome operating system and has apps like WhatsApp, YouTube, Evernote, Slack, Adobe Lightroom and more pre-installed. 

    Best laptops for students for less than Rs 30,000

    Lenovo ideapad Slim

    Lenovo Ideapad Slim

    The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim, available on Amazon, costs Rs 27,990. Powered by Intel's Celeron processor, the device comes with an 11.6-inch HD display and 4GB DDR4 RAM. As for storage, the laptop has 256GB SSD.

    Best laptops for students for less than Rs 30,000

    Avita Pura APU Dual Core A6 9220e

    Avita Pura APU Dual Core A6 9220e

    This light-weight laptop, which comes with a 14-inch display, costs Rs 24,990. Powered by a dual core AMD A6 9220e processor, this laptop has 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. Windows 10 operating system comes pre-installed and can be upgraded to Windows 11.

    Best laptops for students for less than Rs 30,000

    HP 14A Celeron Dual Core

    HP 14A Celeron Dual Core

    The price of this laptop is Rs 27,990 and is available for purchase on Flipkart. The 1.46 kg laptop comes with a 14-inch display and is powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron processor. The laptop, which runs on Chrome OS, has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. 

    Best laptops for students for less than Rs 30,000

    Acer Extansa 15 AMD 3020e

    Acer Extansa 15 AMD 3020e

    This laptop, which costs Rs 29,990 and can be bought on Amazon, comes with a 1TB HDD hard disk. The laptop, powered by AMD 3020e dual-core processor, has a 15.6-inch HD display and 4GB of RAM that can be upgraded up to 12GB. 

    Also Read

    To reduce fake, spam accounts, Instagram to roll out new features; Details inside

    Confused what to watch? No worries as Netflix launches new website for most viewed content

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 13 Everything on how to pre-order prices offers gcw

    Apple iPhone 13: Everything on how to pre-order, prices & offers; Details inside

    Mothers Day 2021: 5 gift ideas to buy for your tech-savvy moms ANK

    Mother's Day 2021: 5 gift ideas to buy for your tech-savvy moms

    Here are top 7 fitness bands that will observe your blood oxygen levels ANK

    Here are top 7 fitness bands that will observe your blood oxygen levels

    ECG monitor to oximeter: 5 health gadgets that you must have amidst COVID-19 ANK

    ECG monitor to oximeter: 5 health gadgets that you must have amidst COVID-19

    From Neymar to Antoine Griezmann: 5 footballers who are video-gaming addicts-ayh

    From Neymar to Antoine Griezmann: 5 footballers who are video-gaming addicts

    Recent Stories

    Rajkummar Rao wife Patralekhaa shows off her Sabyasachi mangalsutra worth more than iPhone 13 Pro Max RCB

    Rajkummar Rao’s wife Patralekhaa shows off her Sabyasachi mangalsutra worth more than iPhone 13 Pro Max

    Kerala models death case Man who followed Ansi Kabeer's car seeks protection from arrest

    Kerala models' death case: Man who followed Ansi Kabeer's car seeks protection from arrest

    CBSE ISCE Term 1 Board Exams 2022 SC quashes petition seeking hybrid exams gcw

    CBSE, ICSE Term 1 2022: SC quashes petition seeking hybrid mode; exams to be held with stricter precautions

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Brazil qualifier match officials suspended for 'serious errors'-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Brazil qualifier match officials suspended for 'serious errors'

    Audi India announces price hike up to Rs 22 lakh on A4 A6 Q8 and more Details inside gcw

    Audi India announces price hike up to Rs 22.12 lakh on A4, A6, Q8 and more; Details inside

    Recent Videos

    US Capitol rioter jacob chansley QAnon Shaman sentenced to 41 months in prison

    US Capitol rioter 'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to 41 months in prison

    Video Icon
    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon