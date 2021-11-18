Best laptops for students for less than Rs 30,000

Of course, you may not be able to use these laptops for heavy-duty gaming, but as far as basic home and office use are concerned, these will be money well spent.

The laptop is one of the most essential gadgets that we use these days. From work from home to virtual classes, laptops have been helping many overcome the challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic. However, it is often difficult to find a good laptop in a budget, especially for students. We have made compiled a list of some of the best laptops that can be bought for less than Rs 30,000. Of course, you may not be able to use these laptops for heavy-duty gaming, but as far as basic home and office use are concerned, these will be money well spent.

HP ChromeBook N4020

HP ChromeBook N4020 This laptop is priced at Rs 26,990 and is available for purchase on Amazon. HP's ChromeBook has a 14-inch display. The laptop is powered by Intel's AN4020 processor and has 4 GB RAM. The ChromeBook comes with 64 GB storage that can be upgraded up to 256 GB. The laptop runs on Chrome operating system and has apps like WhatsApp, YouTube, Evernote, Slack, Adobe Lightroom and more pre-installed.

Lenovo ideapad Slim

Lenovo Ideapad Slim The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim, available on Amazon, costs Rs 27,990. Powered by Intel's Celeron processor, the device comes with an 11.6-inch HD display and 4GB DDR4 RAM. As for storage, the laptop has 256GB SSD.

Avita Pura APU Dual Core A6 9220e

Avita Pura APU Dual Core A6 9220e This light-weight laptop, which comes with a 14-inch display, costs Rs 24,990. Powered by a dual core AMD A6 9220e processor, this laptop has 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. Windows 10 operating system comes pre-installed and can be upgraded to Windows 11.

HP 14A Celeron Dual Core

HP 14A Celeron Dual Core The price of this laptop is Rs 27,990 and is available for purchase on Flipkart. The 1.46 kg laptop comes with a 14-inch display and is powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron processor. The laptop, which runs on Chrome OS, has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

Acer Extansa 15 AMD 3020e