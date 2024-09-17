Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avoid FAKE iPhone 16 scams: Essential tips to verify before you order!

    Customers waiting to buy iPhone 16 Pro model smartphones should carefully check whether they are buying genuine or fake. How to detect duplicates? Check this out before ordering.

    article_image1
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 3:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 3:00 PM IST

    Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 Pro (iPhone 16 Pro) and iPhone 16 Pro Max (iPhone 16 Pro Max) smartphones on September 9th. Pre-bookings for iPhone 16 Pro models started on Friday, September 13th. Delivery of the new iPhone 16 will begin on September 20th.

    article_image2

    Currently, iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are not available for purchase anywhere in the world. It will be possible to get iPhone 16 mobiles only after September 20. Like customers, sellers are also waiting for the sale of these mobiles to start. But, scammers are already ready to cheat iPhone fans.

    article_image3

    An Instagram reel video has revealed that scammers are getting ready to sell fake iPhone 16 phones. In this viral video, fake seals are shown for iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max mobiles. The fraud gang is ready to repack the illegally imported box-opened phones and sell them at a higher price. Fake seals are used for this. They look exactly like the original Apple seal. So iPhone buyers should check if there is an original Apple iPhone seal.

    article_image4

    Fraudsters often illegally import iPhone Pro models and sell them in India for good profits. Apple has provided an online facility for customers to know if the iPhone 16 Pro models they are buying are genuine.

    article_image5

    Visit this website https://checkcoverage.apple.com/ to find out the purchase date. Customers should have a purchase date one year prior to the warranty expiry date. For example, if the coverage end date is September 13, 2025, the mobile purchase date will be September 13, 2024. iPhone users can check the warranty on their mobile itself. Go to the settings section and select the 'General' option. Then by scrolling down in the 'About' section, you can see the warranty expiry date for the iPhone below.

