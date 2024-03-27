Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple to host WWDC 2024 from June 10; Here's what you can expect from it

    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 4:44 PM IST

    Apple has just announced the dates of its much anticipated event, WWDC 2024. The event will begin from June 10 and Apple is expected to make some exciting announcements this year.

    The date of this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) has been revealed by Apple, and it will begin on June 10. The tech giant with headquarters in Cupertino is expected to make some big revelations during the four-day event, which ends on June 14.

    Apple stated in a press release that it will hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) online from June 10 through June 14, 2024. On launch day, there will be a special celebration at Apple Park where developers and students can celebrate in person. Attendees will be able to see the event's keynote in person at Apple Park on June 10, the day of opening. In addition, they may engage in activities, get to know the team, and more.

    Regarding what to anticipate from the presentation, it is common knowledge that Apple has been developing generative AI for a while. Additionally, Apple's CEO Tim Cook has discussed the company's aspirations for generative AI on several occasions. In order to accelerate its expansion in the field, the business recently purchased DarwinAI, a startup, and has been hiring for many generative AI jobs.

    With so much going on in the generative AI sector, it's reasonable to presume Apple will discuss AI for the first time during the event. However, this is only a guess and should be taken with a grain of salt because Apple has not officially announced anything on the subject.

    Aside from that, Apple is likely to release updated iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS upgrades, and the most recent macOS version for its devices.

    "The newest developments in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS will be highlighted at WWDC24. The event will also provide developers exclusive access to Apple experts and insight into new tools, frameworks, and features as part of Apple's continued commitment to help them improve their applications and games," the firm said in a news statement.

    According to rumors, Apple is working on exclusive GenAI technologies to be integrated into the next generation of iPhone 16 models. Furthermore, a number of noteworthy updates are expected for iOS 18, which will be among the biggest releases in recent memory. Possible updates might include more ways to personalize the home screen and an improved Siri experience.

    Last year, Apple wowed us all when it unveiled the Vision Pro headset during WWDC 2023. The device was all that the tech world could talk about and took the internet by storm. A year later, Apple is expected to take the spotlight with AI. Keep watching this space for more updates about the event.

