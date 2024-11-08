Apple iPhones sweep top 3 spots in Q3 2024 global sales, Samsung Galaxy phones claim most top 10 spots

Apple's iPhones topped global sales in Q3 2024, with iPhone 15 series holding the top three spots. Samsung's Galaxy phones secured most spots in the top ten, with budget-friendly A series dominating its representation.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 4:09 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 4:09 PM IST

Apple’s iPhones dominated global smartphone sales in the third quarter of 2024, securing the top three positions, according to data from Counterpoint. Meanwhile, Samsung's Galaxy phones claimed the most spots in the top ten. In comparison, during the same period in 2023, Apple had occupied the top four positions.
 

article_image2

The iPhone 15 series led the global sales rankings, with the iPhone 15 taking first place, the iPhone 15 Pro Max in second, and the iPhone 15 Pro in third. Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy A15 4G and Galaxy A15 5G followed in fourth and fifth place, respectively. 

article_image3

Other Samsung models, including the Galaxy A35 5G and Galaxy A05, secured the sixth and seventh positions, while Apple's iPhone 14 claimed eighth place. Chinese brand Redmi's 13C 4G ranked ninth, and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 rounded out the top ten.
 

article_image4

In a significant milestone, this marks the first time in a third quarter of a calendar year that Pro variants of the iPhone have accounted for half of total iPhone sales, highlighting the growing demand for high-end smartphones. This shift has reportedly narrowed the sales gap between Apple's standard and Pro models.

article_image5

On the other hand, four out of the five Samsung Galaxy phones in the top ten are from the budget-friendly A series. Notably, this is the first time since 2018 that a Samsung Galaxy S series phone has entered the top ten.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details gcw

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details

Realme GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite to launch on THIS date; Here's what you can expect from it gcw

Realme GT 7 Pro to launch on THIS date; Here's what you can expect from it

iPhone 17 series likely to get THIS feature; Know why its a big deal for Apple users gcw

iPhone 17 series likely to get THIS feature; Know why its a big deal for Apple users

7 QUICK and easy fixes to speed up your slow mobile phone instantly gcw

7 QUICK and easy fixes to speed up your slow mobile phone instantly

Call recording arrives on iPhone! Check supported devices and how to use gcw

Call recording arrives on iPhone! Check supported devices and how to use

Recent Stories

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders vigilance probe into worm-infested relief supplies in Meppadi dmn

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders vigilance probe into worm-infested relief supplies in Meppadi

Army Chief General Dwivedi reviews Western Command's operational preparedness AJR

Army Chief General Dwivedi reviews Western Command's operational preparedness

Wheat flour adulteration: How to check for impurities at home dmn

Wheat flour adulteration: How to check for impurities at home

Is Chiranjeevi planning a 'Tagore' sequel? Wait till you hear who's directing! AJR

Is Chiranjeevi planning a 'Tagore' sequel? Wait till you hear who's directing!

Why do onions make you cry? Here's the answer dmn

Why do onions make you cry? Here's the answer

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon