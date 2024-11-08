Apple iPhones sweep top 3 spots in Q3 2024 global sales, Samsung Galaxy phones claim most top 10 spots

Apple's iPhones topped global sales in Q3 2024, with iPhone 15 series holding the top three spots. Samsung's Galaxy phones secured most spots in the top ten, with budget-friendly A series dominating its representation.

Apple’s iPhones dominated global smartphone sales in the third quarter of 2024, securing the top three positions, according to data from Counterpoint. Meanwhile, Samsung's Galaxy phones claimed the most spots in the top ten. In comparison, during the same period in 2023, Apple had occupied the top four positions.



The iPhone 15 series led the global sales rankings, with the iPhone 15 taking first place, the iPhone 15 Pro Max in second, and the iPhone 15 Pro in third. Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy A15 4G and Galaxy A15 5G followed in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Other Samsung models, including the Galaxy A35 5G and Galaxy A05, secured the sixth and seventh positions, while Apple's iPhone 14 claimed eighth place. Chinese brand Redmi's 13C 4G ranked ninth, and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 rounded out the top ten.



In a significant milestone, this marks the first time in a third quarter of a calendar year that Pro variants of the iPhone have accounted for half of total iPhone sales, highlighting the growing demand for high-end smartphones. This shift has reportedly narrowed the sales gap between Apple's standard and Pro models.

On the other hand, four out of the five Samsung Galaxy phones in the top ten are from the budget-friendly A series. Notably, this is the first time since 2018 that a Samsung Galaxy S series phone has entered the top ten.

