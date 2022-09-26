Apple India Diwali sale is live: You can avail up to Rs 7000 discount on iPhone 14, iPhone 13, MacBooks & more
Apple India is holding a festive sale on its website. As part of Apple’s “limited time offer”, customers have a chance to buy Apple devices at easy no cost EMI options and up to Rs 7000 discount.
Apple India is holding a festive sale on its website. As part of Apple’s “limited time offer”, customers have a chance to buy Apple devices at easy no cost EMI options and up to Rs 7000 discount. But there’s a catch. Orders exceeding Rs 41900 are the only ones eligible for the discount. Additionally, only owners of American Express and HDFC Bank credit cards are eligible for this promotion.
The company advertises on its website, "Take advantage of fast discounts with eligible American Express and HDFC Bank credit cards to earn 7% instant Cashback savings up to 7000 on the purchase price of your new Apple goods on orders over Rs 41900."
Also Read | iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled; netizens slam Big Billion Days sale
Apple additionally warns that altering your order to cancel or return a new item after it has been placed may affect your eligibility for cashback savings or necessitate adjusting your savings amount. Because you will receive the savings as an instant credit at the time of purchase, any adjustments will be deducted from your refund amount.
You may also save up to Rs 46,120 by trading in an outdated smartphone for a new iPhone. All Apple goods, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPads, and MacBooks, are eligible for these promotions.
Also Read | Amazon sale: iPhone 12 to OnePlus 10 Pro; top 5 deals on phones you can't miss
The base price of the iPhone 14 is Rs 79,900; the Pro model is Rs 129,900. The starting price of the iPhone 14 drops to Rs 72,000 after a reduction of Rs 7000, while the starting price of the Pro remains at Rs 122,900.
iPhone SE that starts at Rs 49900, can be availed at Rs 42,900 during the sale. During the deal, the iPhone 13, which normally has a starting price of Rs 69,900, is available for Rs 62,900.
For the iPhone 13, Flipkart is offering a greater deal. On Flipkart, the phone is now advertised with a starting price of Rs 57,990 and an additional exchange discount of up to Rs 16,500. This brings the cost down even more to Rs 41,490. This is for the 128GB entry-level model.
Also Read | Apple India Diwali sale begins on September 26, likely to get free gifts with iPhones