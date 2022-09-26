Apple India Diwali sale is live: You can avail up to Rs 7000 discount on iPhone 14, iPhone 13, MacBooks & more

Apple India is holding a festive sale on its website. As part of Apple’s “limited time offer”, customers have a chance to buy Apple devices at easy no cost EMI options and up to Rs 7000 discount.

Apple India is holding a festive sale on its website. As part of Apple’s “limited time offer”, customers have a chance to buy Apple devices at easy no cost EMI options and up to Rs 7000 discount. But there’s a catch. Orders exceeding Rs 41900 are the only ones eligible for the discount. Additionally, only owners of American Express and HDFC Bank credit cards are eligible for this promotion. The company advertises on its website, "Take advantage of fast discounts with eligible American Express and HDFC Bank credit cards to earn 7% instant Cashback savings up to 7000 on the purchase price of your new Apple goods on orders over Rs 41900." Also Read | iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled; netizens slam Big Billion Days sale

Apple additionally warns that altering your order to cancel or return a new item after it has been placed may affect your eligibility for cashback savings or necessitate adjusting your savings amount. Because you will receive the savings as an instant credit at the time of purchase, any adjustments will be deducted from your refund amount. You may also save up to Rs 46,120 by trading in an outdated smartphone for a new iPhone. All Apple goods, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPads, and MacBooks, are eligible for these promotions. Also Read | Amazon sale: iPhone 12 to OnePlus 10 Pro; top 5 deals on phones you can't miss