Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple India Diwali sale is live: You can avail up to Rs 7000 discount on iPhone 14, iPhone 13, MacBooks & more

    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 3:53 PM IST

    Apple India is holding a festive sale on its website. As part of Apple’s “limited time offer”, customers have a chance to buy Apple devices at easy no cost EMI options and up to Rs 7000 discount.

    Apple India is holding a festive sale on its website. As part of Apple’s “limited time offer”, customers have a chance to buy Apple devices at easy no cost EMI options and up to Rs 7000 discount. But there’s a catch. Orders exceeding Rs 41900 are the only ones eligible for the discount. Additionally, only owners of American Express and HDFC Bank credit cards are eligible for this promotion.

    The company advertises on its website, "Take advantage of fast discounts with eligible American Express and HDFC Bank credit cards to earn 7% instant Cashback savings up to 7000 on the purchase price of your new Apple goods on orders over Rs 41900."

    Also Read | iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled; netizens slam Big Billion Days sale

    Apple additionally warns that altering your order to cancel or return a new item after it has been placed may affect your eligibility for cashback savings or necessitate adjusting your savings amount. Because you will receive the savings as an instant credit at the time of purchase, any adjustments will be deducted from your refund amount.

    You may also save up to Rs 46,120 by trading in an outdated smartphone for a new iPhone. All Apple goods, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPads, and MacBooks, are eligible for these promotions.

    Also Read | Amazon sale: iPhone 12 to OnePlus 10 Pro; top 5 deals on phones you can't miss

    The base price of the iPhone 14 is Rs 79,900; the Pro model is Rs 129,900. The starting price of the iPhone 14 drops to Rs 72,000 after a reduction of Rs 7000, while the starting price of the Pro remains at Rs 122,900.

    iPhone SE that starts at Rs 49900, can be availed at Rs 42,900 during the sale. During the deal, the iPhone 13, which normally has a starting price of Rs 69,900, is available for Rs 62,900.

    For the iPhone 13, Flipkart is offering a greater deal. On Flipkart, the phone is now advertised with a starting price of Rs 57,990 and an additional exchange discount of up to Rs 16,500. This brings the cost down even more to Rs 41,490. This is for the 128GB entry-level model.

    Also Read | Apple India Diwali sale begins on September 26, likely to get free gifts with iPhones

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus Nord Watch specifications revealed ahead of launch Here is what we know so far gcw

    OnePlus Nord Watch specifications revealed ahead of launch; Here's what we know so far

    iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled netizens slam Big Billion Days sale gcw

    iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled; netizens slam Big Billion Days sale

    Fitbit wearables will be required to be linked with Google account from 2023 gcw

    Fitbit wearables will be required to be linked with Google account from 2023

    Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 Pro to launch in India on October 6 Here is how much they may cost gcw

    Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro to launch in India: Here's how much they may cost

    Nothing Ear stick TWS earbuds officially teased on Twitter to launch soon details inside gcw

    Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds officially teased on Twitter, to launch soon

    Recent Stories

    Salaries in India may see 10.4 per cent hike in 2023: Survey

    Salaries in India may see 10.4 per cent hike in 2023: Survey

    football uefa nations league France Deschamps wants PSG to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022; will Galtier oblige snt

    France's Deschamps wants PSG to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022; will Galtier oblige?

    Can blood tests help in indicating a heart attack? Can it determine heart problems? Read to know more SUR

    Can blood tests help in indicating a heart attack? Can it determine heart problems? Read to know more

    Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu begins nine-day-long 'maun vrat' in Patiala jail AJR

    Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu begins nine-day-long 'maun vrat' in Patiala jail

    OnePlus Nord Watch specifications revealed ahead of launch Here is what we know so far gcw

    OnePlus Nord Watch specifications revealed ahead of launch; Here's what we know so far

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon