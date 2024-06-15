5 best smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000 in June 2024

Compilation of top smartphones under Rs 40,000 in June 2024, featuring Xiaomi 14 CIVI with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, OnePlus 12R with ProXDR display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and iQOO Neo 9 Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset.

It gets harder to choose the best phone for your needs because a new model is released every week. We've put up a list of the best smartphones under Rs 40,000 to help with that difficulty, with a few notable outliers including the OnePlus 12R, Xiaomi CIVI 14, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, and more.

1. Nothing Phone 2: The Nothing Phone (2), which costs Rs 37,999, is impressive because of its photographic skills. The 50MP main camera on this smartphone has a Sony IMX890 sensor. Both optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) are supported by this main sensor. In relation to photography modes, the device offers Motion Photo, Super-res Zoom, Expert mode, AI scene identification, and Document mode, all of which improve the quality of your photos.

2. iQOO Neo 9 Pro The 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display on the iQOO Neo 9 Pro has a refresh rate of 120Hz and can reach a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. It's interesting to note that some games on the smartphone might have a refresh rate of 144Hz.



The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor, which was also included in several of the top phones from the previous year, such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 11, as well as the newly released OnePlus 12R, powers the newest iQOO phone.

3. OnePlus 12R The 8GB RAM/128GB storage edition of the OnePlus 12R costs Rs 39,999, while the 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant costs Rs 45,999. It has a 6.78-inch LTPO4.0 AMOLED ProXDR display with a dynamic refresh rate of 1-120 Hz.



The smartphone has an Adreno 740 GPU and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood. It can support up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. With a 100W SUPERVOOC charger, the 5,500mAh battery allows for quick charging.





4. Xiaomi 14 CIVI The 6.55-inch quad-curved AMOLED display on the Xiaomi 14 Civi has a resolution of 1.5K and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a refresh rate of 120Hz for a vivid visual experience. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 guarantees durability by offering strong defence against physical harm. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, which powers the smartphone, performs on par with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip found in the Xiaomi 14.

5. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a triple camera setup with dedicated ultra-wide angle and telephoto lenses. Its vegan leather back panel adds a unique aesthetic to the device. While it sports a slightly smaller 4,500 mAh battery, its 125W fast charging capability enables a full recharge in under 30 minutes.

