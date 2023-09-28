Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 best deals on Android smartphones you can't miss ahead of Flipkart sale 2023

    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 4:39 PM IST

    A number of phones including Moto G32, Realme C55, Samsung Galaxy F13, and others are up for grabs on Flipkart ahead of the Big Billion Days sale. Check out deals.

    article_image1

    Few days remain till Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, and customers are curious to find out which devices will be offered at a discount. For everyone, the sale begins on October 8.

    On October 7, members of Flipkart Plus will get access to the offer one day earlier. Prior to the sale, the business offered discounts on a small number of devices. Additionally, you may get these devices at bargain pricing before the sale even starts.

    On the e-commerce portal, a variety of phones, including the Moto G32, Realme C55, Samsung Galaxy F13, and others, are already available for purchase.

    article_image2

    Samsung Galaxy F13 – Rs 9,199

    Priced at Rs 9,199, the Samsung Galaxy F13 is readily available. The phone has a 50-megapixel camera, a 6.6-inch full HD display, and a real price of Rs 14,999. Additionally, the phone has Gorilla Glass protection, which should make it more resilient.

    article_image3

    Realme C55 - Rs 10,999

    A special discount is also offered on the Realme C55, which had a starting price of Rs 12,999. The price of the phone is Rs. 10,999. The phone has a 6.72-inch display with a 1080x2400 px resolution and 680 nits of brightness and is offered in three colour variants. The C-Series model with a 90 Hz refresh rate is this one.

    article_image4

    Oppo A17k – Rs 8,999

    Additionally, the Oppo A17k is offered for Rs 8,999. The actual price of the phone is Rs 12,999. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels. The phone boasts a 5,000 mAh battery that Oppo promises will last all day, an 8-megapixel back camera, and a side fingerprint sensor.
     

    article_image5

    Infinix Smart 7- Rs 6,599

    The Infinix Smart 7 is the most cheap phone among those that have been discounted. A 6.6-inch HD display, 13-megapixel back and 5-megapixel front cameras are included with the phone. The phone costs Rs 6,599 and is powered by the Unisoc Spreadtrum SC9863A1 chipset. The phone's actual cost is Rs 9,999.

    article_image6

    Moto G32 – Rs 9,999

    Also offered at a significant discount is the Moto G32. The phone, which had a starting price of Rs 18,999, is available for Rs 9,999. The phone has a 6.5-inch Full HD screen, a 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer battery, and a back camera configuration of 50MP + 8MP + 2MP. The 16MP front camera. The phone sports a remarkable 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU.

    Several additional phones are also discounted and available. Visit Flipkart's official website to view all of the current specials.

