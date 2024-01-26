4 new features that are coming to Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

Google is enhancing its AI capabilities by introducing the Circle to Search feature to the Pixel 8 series, previously exclusive to Samsung Galaxy S24. Another feature coming to Pixel 8 Pro is the ability to use the built-in thermometer.

Google is putting a lot of effort into improving its AI capabilities in order to rival companies like Microsoft and OpenAI. The massive Silicon Valley company is updating its feature set and product lineup, which includes the Pixel 8 series, by releasing new features one after the other supported by generative AI.





1. Click to search function The most recent addition to this update is the Circle to Search function, which was first seen on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Beginning on January 31, the new AI-backed function will be accessible on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Google recently revealed in a blog post that users will soon be able to Circle the items from photographs they wish to search for. This is in addition to the ability to ask questions vocally, learn the name of a song by just humming it, and search what they see using Lens.

2. Temperature feature The capability to take body temperature using the Pixel 8 Pro's integrated thermometer is another function that will be available. The function was initially unveiled during the Google Pixel 8 series launch last year, and it is currently being pushed out for the 8 Pro models. According to Google, this function is "medical-grade," which indicates that the FDA has given it some clearance. Users of Google Pixel devices have the option to sync the temperature data to their Fitbit accounts after taking them.



3. Quick Share Furthermore, Google is rebranding Nearby Share—a term that is currently used by both Google and Samsung phones—as Quick Share. Despite the name change, the functionality remains the same and lets users share material to nearby Windows, Android, or ChromeOS devices.

4. Magic Compose Magic Compose, which uses artificial intelligence to "rewrite a drafted message in different styles," will soon be available for the Pixel 6 and higher series. Google will use the cloud to make their messages more formal or succinct for other Pixel phones, even if this capability is available on-device for the Pixel 8 Pro.