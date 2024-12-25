Kimmich to Salah: Top six free agents on Barcelona's radar to boost squad in 2025

FC Barcelona are targeting six top players on free transfers, including Joshua Kimmich, and Mohamed Salah among others to bolster their squad.

article_image1
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 6:09 PM IST

As the January transfer window approaches, Barcelona are gearing up to snag some of the world's top talent on free transfers. With several high-profile players' contracts set to expire, the Catalan giants are keeping a close eye on the market. Here are six players who could make a significant impact at the Camp Nou.
 

article_image2

1. Joshua Kimmich: A tactical versatility

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich has long been on Barcelona's radar. With his contract yet to be extended, the German midfielder could join the Catalan club. Kimmich's ability to play both central and defensive midfield roles would provide Barcelona with tactical flexibility. However, the club would need to navigate his wage demands.

article_image3

2. Jonathan Tah: A defensive boost

Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah has confirmed he won't renew his contract, putting Barcelona in pole position to sign him for free. The club's sporting director, Deco, has already met with Tah and his agent, Pini Zahavi, in Germany. Tah's experience and defensive prowess would be a valuable addition to Barcelona's backline.

article_image4

3. Mohamed Salah: A goal-scoring machine

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is among the world's top players and is performing consistently for several seasons. However, his recent comments about feeling "more out than in" at Liverpool have sparked speculation about his future. While Barcelona have not made a move yet, the club could be interested in the Egyptian forward, who could strengthen the team's right wing alongside the young sensation Lamine Yamal.

article_image5

4. Thomas Partey: A midfield enforcer

Arsenal's Thomas Partey has been in impressive form this season, and his contract situation at the London club is unclear. Barcelona had previously shown interest in the Ghanaian midfielder, who could provide a physical and defensive presence in the club's midfield. Partey's ability to offer a different dynamic to the team makes him an attractive option.
 

article_image6

3. Alphonso Davies: A left-back option

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies is one of the most sought-after players potentially available on a free transfer. With his contract talks stalled, Davies has received offers from other top clubs, including Real Madrid. Barcelona are aware of the Canadian left-back's potential impact, and his familiarity with coach Hansi Flick's tactics could make him an attractive option.

article_image7

6. Jonathan David: A goal-scoring sensation

Lille's Jonathan David is one of Europe's most prolific goal-scorers, with 17 goals in 26 appearances this season. With rumours suggesting he could leave Lille for free in the summer, Barcelona is definitely watching the striker's performances. While there's no consensus within the club about his potential signing, David's goal-scoring record could make him a perfect fit as the long-term replacement for Barcelona's current No.9, Robert Lewandowski.

