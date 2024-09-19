Vegetarian vs non-vegetarian: Which diet holds the secret to longevity?

There's a global debate on vegetarian and non-vegetarian diets. In India, food choices are often linked to religion and community. A recent study reveals which diet, vegetarian or non-vegetarian, is associated with a longer lifespan.

A recent study reveals that consuming a vegetarian diet promotes longevity compared to a non-vegetarian diet.

The study highlights the link between a vegetarian diet and longevity, emphasizing the impact of diet on human health and lifespan.

Vegetarians may be at risk for bone-related problems, but studies show a vegetarian diet offers benefits for weight loss, reduced heart disease risk, and inflammation.

A study in JAMA Network Journal found that following a vegetarian diet for 8 weeks can improve heart health.

Plant-based diets are considered better than animal-based diets in preventing cancer. The American Institute for Cancer Research promotes a vegetarian diet.

