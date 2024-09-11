60% of people are missing these 4 essential nutrients for heart, bone, and immune health

Over 50% of the global population suffers from a lack of essential micronutrients leading to several health issues such as osteoporosis, anemia, weak immune system, and more.

As per a survey, over 50% of the population is malnourished and is not getting enough essential nutrients such as calcium, vitamins, iron, and minerals.

As per the study done across 185 countries, the majority of the population lacks 15 essential micronutrients which is an alarming number.

A whopping 68% of the world population is iodine deficient. It is a crucial element and plays a major role in thyroid function and presents several health risks.

As per the study two-thirds of the world's population which means many are vulnerable to osteoporosis and long term bone health issues.

Over 65% of the global population suffers from iron deficiency. Another micronutrient that is lacking in the diet is vitamin E. Around 70% of the world's population lacks sufficient vitamin E. There is also a shortage of vitamin C and B6.

