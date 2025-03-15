Yo Yo Honey Singh Net Worth: Know his assets, luxury car collection, wealth and more

Yo Yo Honey Singh is a well-known musician and rapper, with a net worth of over Rs 217 crore. Blue Eyes, Lungi Dance, and Desi Kalakaar are among his most successful songs.

article_image1
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 10:25 AM IST

Yo Yo Honey Singh's name does not require any introduction. If you grew up in the 1990s, you are undoubtedly aware of the singer and rapper's success in India. Born on March 15, 1983, his songs have created a big wave in the music business throughout the world.

article_image2

Considered one of the most renowned performers in the early 2010s, the rapper pioneered the notion of merging Punjabi traditional with Western beats, which continues to connect with audiences today. Yo Yo Honey Singh has created music industry trends with songs like Anrgeji Beat, Blue Eyes, and Lungi Dance. 


article_image3

Despite various ups and downs in his personal and professional life, the rapper remains the most well-known figure in the Indian music industry.

article_image4

His back-to-back chartbuster hits and collaborations with some of Bollywood's best performers, like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, have contributed to his enormous net worth, making him a bonafide 'Millionaire'.

article_image5

What is the Rapper's Net Worth?

According to Koimoi, Yo Yo Honey Singh's net worth as of 2024 is a stunning USD 25 million (roughly Rs. 217 crore). He is one of the highest-paid musicians in the country, with multiple chart-topping records to his name. He has two magnificent residences in Mumbai and a luxury one in Gurugram. He lives with his family in a mansion worth more than Rs 15 crore, and he also owns a villa in Dubai and a property in Noida worth Rs 4 crore.

article_image6

His luxury automobile collection includes high-end vehicles such as Rolls-Royce, Audi R8 V10, and Jaguar XJ L. As we celebrate Yo Yo Honey Singh's birthday today, March 15.

Honey Singh    Amount
Net Worth    $25 millions
Monthly Income    1 Crores
Yearly Income    12 Crores
Wealth            205 Crores
Properties Owned and their Valuation    22+ Crores
Miscellaneous Assets and their Valuatio 20.82 Crores

