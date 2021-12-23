  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi opens up on breaking up with Mohsin Khan

    First Published Dec 23, 2021, 5:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

     Shivangi Joshi rose to fame because of her character named Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She opened up about breaking up with Mohsin Khan.
     

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi opens up on breaking up with Mohsin Khan SCJ

    Shivangi Joshi rose to fame because of her character named Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her chemistry with her on-screen husband Mohsin Khan from the serial. He had played the role of Kartik in the serial.
     

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi opens up on breaking up with Mohsin Khan SCJ

    The couple was rumoured to be exes, and their equation together had become a topic of discussion. During an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress spoke about the equation and said that it has always been good.

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi opens up on breaking up with Mohsin Khan SCJ

    On the work front, the actress is now shooting for Balika Vadhu 2. However, she agrees that she has not moved from her character named Naira. She said that she does not want to move on; it is close to her heart and always be. She was seen in the show for the last five years.   
    Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Performs Ghoomar Dance on Plate; Watch Video

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi opens up on breaking up with Mohsin Khan SCJ

    Shivangi also revealed that she is in touch with the cast members of her last show. She said that she is still in touch with the team. They are like her family. Shivangi also said that she is in touch with Mohsin, it’s just time kam milta hai, so she does not talk much.  
     

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi opens up on breaking up with Mohsin Khan SCJ

    The actress further opened up about moving on from relations. She said that she has been a sensitive person and over-emotional. (So) It's difficult. It hurts when the relationship or friendship doesn't work out.  She said that it gets difficult to her to move on. 
    To talk about Shivangi she was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain from 2016 to 2021. What are your thoughts about Shivangi's relation with Mohsin? 

    Also read: Will Shivangi Joshi join Balika Vadhu 2 after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Here's what we know

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Sunny Deol complete shooting of Gadar 2? Here's what we know SCJ

    Did Sunny Deol complete shooting of Gadar 2? Here's what we know

    Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter to act with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence (Details Inside) RCB

    WOW, Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter to act with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence (Details Inside)

    Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty pushes Rakhi Sawant in anger, due to Devoleena Bhattacharjee?

    Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty pushes Rakhi Sawant in anger, due to Devoleena Bhattacharjee?

    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta detected with COVID-19, complete details inside SCJ

    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta detected with COVID-19, complete details inside

    Watch Deepika Padukone, Ranveer dance to Badshah's Jugnu, Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee at 83 premiere night RCB

    Watch Deepika Padukone, Ranveer dance to Badshah's Jugnu, Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee at 83 premiere night

    Recent Stories

    Dictionary contains mafiavad and parivarvad: PM Modi targets rivals in Varanasi-dnm

    Dictionary contains ‘mafiavad’ and ‘parivarvad’: PM Modi targets rivals in Varanasi

    Realme GT 2 series to launch in January 2022 design officially out Details inside gcw

    Realme GT 2 series to launch in January 2022, design officially out; Details inside

    Parineeti Chopra dazzles in Manish Malhotra sequence ombre saree see pics drb

    Parineeti Chopra dazzles in Manish Malhotra’s sequence ombre saree; see pics

    Tips to get rid of the mosquito menace at your home

    Tips to get rid of the mosquito menace at your home

    Amazon sues Enforcement Directorate terms inquiry into 2019 deal as fishing gcw

    Amazon sues Enforcement Directorate in battle for Future Group; terms inquiry into 2019 deal as ‘fishing'

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon
    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate-ycb

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    Video Icon
    uk court orders dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay ex wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein 550 million pounds divorce

    UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife £550 million: All you need to know about the royal divorce

    Video Icon