Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi opens up on breaking up with Mohsin Khan
Shivangi Joshi rose to fame because of her character named Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She opened up about breaking up with Mohsin Khan.
Shivangi Joshi rose to fame because of her character named Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her chemistry with her on-screen husband Mohsin Khan from the serial. He had played the role of Kartik in the serial.
The couple was rumoured to be exes, and their equation together had become a topic of discussion. During an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress spoke about the equation and said that it has always been good.
On the work front, the actress is now shooting for Balika Vadhu 2. However, she agrees that she has not moved from her character named Naira. She said that she does not want to move on; it is close to her heart and always be. She was seen in the show for the last five years.
Shivangi also revealed that she is in touch with the cast members of her last show. She said that she is still in touch with the team. They are like her family. Shivangi also said that she is in touch with Mohsin, it’s just time kam milta hai, so she does not talk much.
The actress further opened up about moving on from relations. She said that she has been a sensitive person and over-emotional. (So) It's difficult. It hurts when the relationship or friendship doesn't work out. She said that it gets difficult to her to move on.
To talk about Shivangi she was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain from 2016 to 2021. What are your thoughts about Shivangi's relation with Mohsin?
