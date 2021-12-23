Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi opens up on breaking up with Mohsin Khan

Shivangi Joshi rose to fame because of her character named Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She opened up about breaking up with Mohsin Khan.



Shivangi Joshi rose to fame because of her character named Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her chemistry with her on-screen husband Mohsin Khan from the serial. He had played the role of Kartik in the serial.



The couple was rumoured to be exes, and their equation together had become a topic of discussion. During an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress spoke about the equation and said that it has always been good.

On the work front, the actress is now shooting for Balika Vadhu 2. However, she agrees that she has not moved from her character named Naira. She said that she does not want to move on; it is close to her heart and always be. She was seen in the show for the last five years.

Shivangi also revealed that she is in touch with the cast members of her last show. She said that she is still in touch with the team. They are like her family. Shivangi also said that she is in touch with Mohsin, it’s just time kam milta hai, so she does not talk much.

