Year Ender 2024: Top 5 travel destinations of Bollywood celebrities in 2024

As the year draws to a close, let's look at the top travel destinations that Bollywood celebrities visited in 2024. From tropical getaways to royal retreats, here are the top 5 destinations that have caught the fancy of B-town's elite.

Udaipur: The Royal Retreat Let's start from the home nation and Udaipur is a popular destination when Bollywood stars want to experience royalty and history. It is a city known for its palaces, lakes, and serene atmosphere. In 2024, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Fardeen Khan were spotted in Udaipur, enjoying the city's rich cultural heritage.

Maldives: The Tropical Paradise The Maldives continues to be the go-to international destination for Bollywood celebrities seeking a luxurious and relaxing getaway. This place boasts beautiful beaches, crystal-clear waters, and luxurious resorts. It comes as no surprise that the Maldives is a favourite among stars like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Hina Khan.

Kashmir: The Paradise on Earth Coming back to another popular Indian destination-Kashmir, popularly known as "The Paradise on Earth", where B-Town celebrities frequently visit. In 2024, Bollywood icons like Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, and Helen visited Kashmir, witnessing the beauty of this paradise on earth.

Sara Ali Khan, a self-proclaimed Kashmir lover, also shared photos of her trip to the valley, enjoying the breathtaking views and lush greenery. Sunil Shetty also visited Kashmir in October 2024 for the inauguration of Kashmir Marathon.

London: The Cosmopolitan Hub London has always been a popular place among Bollywood celebrities and most of the big names even sees it as a second home. The UK capital, Known for its historical landmarks, and vibrant culture, attracts celebrities looking for both leisure and sightseeing. This year, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Tara Sutaria, and Parineeti Chopra shared memories from their London vacation on social media.

Italy: A Romantic Getaway Italy's captivating landscapes, world-class cuisine, and the romantic touch make it a top destination for Bollywood celebrities. Several top names, including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Ananya Pandey were spotted having a good time at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy.

