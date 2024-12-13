'Pushpa 2' actress Rashmika Mandanna to Deepika Padukone: 11 actresses who shone Globally in 2024

Indian actresses made a global splash in 2024! From fashion weeks to Hollywood films, these stars showcased their talent and influence. Discover their success stories

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 6:45 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 6:45 PM IST

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika made history as the first Indian to attend the BAFTA Awards. Named the only Indian disruptor on Deadline's Hollywood Disruptors list, highlighting her global impact. With her films hitting the global box office, Deepika has cemented her place as a cinema queen

article_image2

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt debuted at Paris Fashion Week 2024. As L'Oreal Paris's global ambassador, she walked for Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris at the Place de l'Opéra. She also stunned at the Met Gala 2024 in a Sabyasachi saree

article_image3

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez had a stellar year, starring in the internationally acclaimed 'Kill ‘Em All 2' with Jean-Claude Van Damme. Her song 'Stormrider' became a global hit. Her collaboration with MrBeast further amplified her global popularity and influence

article_image4

Kriti Sanon

Kriti shined on the global stage, turning heads at the F1 Silverstone event and impressing at London Fashion Week. As Pepe Jeans' brand ambassador, she solidified her fashion influence. Her co-produced 'Do Patti' set global trends

article_image5

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika graced Milan Fashion Week twice, captivating audiences with her poise. With 'Pushpa 2' crossing ₹1000 crore, she's solidified her status as a leading lady in Indian cinema with global recognition

article_image6

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor represented India at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and made a mark at the Red Sea International Film Festival. Back home, she celebrated the blockbuster success of 'Stree 2'

article_image7

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala had a remarkable year, making her Hollywood debut in 'Monkey Man' and marrying Naga Chaitanya. She also represented Magnum India at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

article_image8

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari dazzled at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. After stunning in 'Heeramandi', she returned to France for her third Cannes appearance, exuding elegance

article_image9

Tabu

Tabu's highly anticipated role in 'Dune: Prophecy' has generated buzz. Her significant character adds new layers to the Dune universe, marking a pivotal step in her career

article_image10

Anushka Sen

Anushka became a global youth icon in 2024, performing live at Times Square, a first for an Indian. She also rang in the New Year in South Korea, appearing on billboards and collaborating with Olympian Kim Ye-ji

article_image11

Banita Sandhu

Banita Sandhu, known for her Bollywood work, gained international attention with her role in 'Bridgerton' Season 3. Her bold character in the hit Netflix series earned her global acclaim

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Actor Allu Arjun remanded to 14-day judicial custody in Pushpa 2 stampede case dmn

Actor Allu Arjun remanded to 14-day judicial custody in Pushpa 2 stampede case

"Too much": Allu Arjun expresses dismay over cops entering his bedroom during arrest in Pushpa 2 stampede case dmn

"Too much": Allu Arjun expresses dismay over cops entering his bedroom during arrest in Pushpa 2 stampede case

Rana Daggubati Show: Rana Daggubati interviews Ram Gopal Verma, S.S. Rajamouli [WATCH] ATG

Rana Daggubati Show: Rana Daggubati interviews Ram Gopal Verma, S.S. Rajamouli [WATCH]

Trupti Bhoir appointed member of CBFC; gears up for release of her film 'Paro' [WATCH] ATG

Trupti Bhoir appointed member of CBFC; gears up for release of her film 'Paro' [WATCH]

Bigg boss 18: Chum Darang's loyalty to Karan Veer Mehra wins over fans and contestants [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang’s loyalty to Karan Veer Mehra wins over fans and contestants [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Ayro Gets Retail Buzzing After Becoming Tier-One Supplier For GM

Ayro Gets Retail Buzzing After Becoming Tier-One Supplier For GM

Uber Stock Rises Pre-Market On Goldman Sachs’ Top-Pick Tag, Retail Remains Upbeat

Uber Stock Rises Pre-Market On Goldman Sachs’ Top-Pick Tag, Retail Remains Upbeat

iOS 18.2 update: Apple Intelligence is finally here! How to use image playground? gcw

iOS 18.2 update: Apple Intelligence is finally here! How to use image playground?

RingCentral Stock Dips On Analyst Warning Over 2025 Risks: Retail Sees Silver Lining

RingCentral Stock Dips On Analyst Warning Over 2025 Risks: Retail Sees Silver Lining

Boeing Stock In The Green After Planemaker Unveils Billion-Dollar Expansion Plan: Retail Gets On Board

Boeing Stock In The Green After Planemaker Unveils Billion-Dollar Expansion Plan: Retail Gets On Board

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon