'Pushpa 2' actress Rashmika Mandanna to Deepika Padukone: 11 actresses who shone Globally in 2024
Indian actresses made a global splash in 2024! From fashion weeks to Hollywood films, these stars showcased their talent and influence. Discover their success stories
1. Deepika Padukone
Deepika made history as the first Indian to attend the BAFTA Awards. Named the only Indian disruptor on Deadline's Hollywood Disruptors list, highlighting her global impact. With her films hitting the global box office, Deepika has cemented her place as a cinema queen
Alia Bhatt
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt debuted at Paris Fashion Week 2024. As L'Oreal Paris's global ambassador, she walked for Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris at the Place de l'Opéra. She also stunned at the Met Gala 2024 in a Sabyasachi saree
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez had a stellar year, starring in the internationally acclaimed 'Kill ‘Em All 2' with Jean-Claude Van Damme. Her song 'Stormrider' became a global hit. Her collaboration with MrBeast further amplified her global popularity and influence
Kriti Sanon
Kriti shined on the global stage, turning heads at the F1 Silverstone event and impressing at London Fashion Week. As Pepe Jeans' brand ambassador, she solidified her fashion influence. Her co-produced 'Do Patti' set global trends
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika graced Milan Fashion Week twice, captivating audiences with her poise. With 'Pushpa 2' crossing ₹1000 crore, she's solidified her status as a leading lady in Indian cinema with global recognition
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor represented India at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and made a mark at the Red Sea International Film Festival. Back home, she celebrated the blockbuster success of 'Stree 2'
Sobhita Dhulipala
Sobhita Dhulipala had a remarkable year, making her Hollywood debut in 'Monkey Man' and marrying Naga Chaitanya. She also represented Magnum India at the 77th Cannes Film Festival
Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari dazzled at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. After stunning in 'Heeramandi', she returned to France for her third Cannes appearance, exuding elegance
Tabu
Tabu's highly anticipated role in 'Dune: Prophecy' has generated buzz. Her significant character adds new layers to the Dune universe, marking a pivotal step in her career
Anushka Sen
Anushka became a global youth icon in 2024, performing live at Times Square, a first for an Indian. She also rang in the New Year in South Korea, appearing on billboards and collaborating with Olympian Kim Ye-ji
Banita Sandhu
Banita Sandhu, known for her Bollywood work, gained international attention with her role in 'Bridgerton' Season 3. Her bold character in the hit Netflix series earned her global acclaim