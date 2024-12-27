Year ender 2024: Deepika-Ranveer to Anushka-Virat: Celebs who embraced parenthood in 2024

In 2024, several Bollywood and celebrity couples embraced parenthood, celebrating the arrival of their little ones. From Deepika-Ranveer to Anushka-Virat, these joyful moments touched hearts across the world.



Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The Bollywood couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, joyfully welcomed their first baby, a baby girl, named Dua, on September 8 this year, marking a new chapter in their family life.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli became proud parents of their second baby, a baby boy named Akaay, on February 15, 2024. The couple’s happiness knew no bounds as they expanded their family.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

In June 2024, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrated the arrival of their baby girl, Lara. The couple shared their joy with fans and began this beautiful new journey of parenthood with excitement.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal embraced parenthood with the birth of their first child, a baby girl, on July 16, 2024. The couple shared their joy with fans, marking an unforgettable milestone in their lives.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcomed their baby boy, Vedavid, on May 10, 2024. The couple expressed their joy and gratitude for the new addition to their family, sharing the happy news with fans.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vardaan, on February 7, 2024. The couple’s new journey into parenthood has been a joyful and transformative experience for them.

