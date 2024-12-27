Year ender 2024: Deepika-Ranveer to Anushka-Virat: Celebs who embraced parenthood in 2024

In 2024, several Bollywood and celebrity couples embraced parenthood, celebrating the arrival of their little ones. From Deepika-Ranveer to Anushka-Virat, these joyful moments touched hearts across the world.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 4:52 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

Here’s the list of celebrity couples who embraced parenthood in 2024, celebrating the arrival of their little ones and marking a new chapter in their lives with joy and love.
 

article_image2

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The Bollywood couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, joyfully welcomed their first baby, a baby girl, named Dua, on September 8 this year, marking a new chapter in their family life.

 

article_image3

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli became proud parents of their second baby, a baby boy named Akaay, on February 15, 2024. The couple’s happiness knew no bounds as they expanded their family.

 

article_image4

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

In June 2024, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrated the arrival of their baby girl, Lara. The couple shared their joy with fans and began this beautiful new journey of parenthood with excitement.

article_image5

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal embraced parenthood with the birth of their first child, a baby girl, on July 16, 2024. The couple shared their joy with fans, marking an unforgettable milestone in their lives.

 

article_image6

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcomed their baby boy, Vedavid, on May 10, 2024. The couple expressed their joy and gratitude for the new addition to their family, sharing the happy news with fans.

 

article_image7

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vardaan, on February 7, 2024. The couple’s new journey into parenthood has been a joyful and transformative experience for them.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Malayalam actor Dileep Shankar found dead in hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram gcw

BREAKING: Malayalam actor Dileep Sankar found dead in hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram

Bhojpuri Actor Ravi Kishan reveals struggling childhood and hidden secrets: 'He beat me mercilessly...' NTI

Bhojpuri Actor Ravi Kishan reveals struggling childhood and hidden secrets: 'He beat me mercilessly...'

Sikandar Teaser OUT: Salman Khan's intense avatar leaves fans excited for Eid 2025 [WATCH] NTI

Sikandar Teaser OUT: Salman Khan's intense avatar leaves fans excited for Eid 2025 [WATCH]

Mika Singh reveals struggles while working with Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover: 'They were giving excuses..' NTI

Mika Singh reveals struggles while working with Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover: 'They were giving excuses..'

Bigg Boss 18: Is Eisha Singh dating Shalin Bhanot? Salman Khan creates buzz in latest episode [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Is Eisha Singh dating Shalin Bhanot? Salman Khan creates buzz in latest episode [WATCH]

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Plane that crashed was shot at from Russia, 'some circles' tried hiding truth: Azerbaijan President shk

BREAKING: Plane that crashed was shot at from Russia, 'some circles' tried hiding truth: Azerbaijan President

What is the controversy around installation of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pangong Tso?

What is the controversy around installation of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pangong Tso?

Blackmailed with private photos by girlfriend, Mumbai man kidnaps own nephew for Rs 30 lakh ransom shk

Blackmailed with private photos by girlfriend, Mumbai man kidnaps own nephew for Rs 30 lakh ransom

Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn: Top 10 Actors with most films in 2024 NTI

Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn: Top 10 Actors with most films in 2024

Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn: Top 10 Actors with most films in 2024 NTI

Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn: Top 10 Actors with most films in 2024

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon