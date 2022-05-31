Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 will be free on Amazon Prime Video on this date...

In more than 240 countries and territories, Amazon Prime members may watch K.G.F: Chapter 2 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Customers who subscribe to Prime Video will be able to watch the pan-India hit K.G.F: Chapter 2 for free starting June 3rd. The film will be accessible to stream in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, with Yash in the major role.



K.G.F: Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1, and it follows Rocky, whose name has become synonymous with horror amid the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields.

His friends look up to him, but the government regards him as a danger to the rule of law. Prime members in India and over 240 other nations and territories across the world may watch from the comfort of their own homes.



Rocky must contend with threats from all sides in order to maintain undisputed dominance. For the inhabitants of Narachi, he is a hero and a saviour. In order to keep his vow to his mother, he must overcome several difficulties, including Adheera, Inayat Khalil, and Ramika Sen.



Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar, and Archana Jois, among others, play significant parts in the film.