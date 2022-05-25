Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 makes multiple records in Canada

    First Published May 25, 2022, 6:43 PM IST

    Adding another feather in the cap, Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter: 2 has created at least four records in Canada, since the time of its release.

    Image: Official film poster

    Kannada Superstar Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' is rocking the box office. Even after a month, Prashanth Neel's film has successfully managed to attract the audience to the theatres. The film, which was released on April 14, is still breaking records at the box office, domestic and international. Within 41 days of its release, this film has done a total business of Rs 1250 crore and more at the worldwide box office, apart from collecting more than Rs 430 crore at the Hindi national box office.

    Image: Still from the movie

    ALSO READ: Will Hrithik Roshan be part of KGF: Chapter 3? Makers take (Exclusive)

    After hitting the theatres across India for more than a month, now Yash-starrer film is doing wonders in Canada. 'KGF: Chapter 2' was released by the Mysore Studio House Canada in association with Canada Telugu Movies, where it has been breaking multiple records. Some of these are as follows -
    •    Longest theatrical film in Canada.
    •    First film to get multiple shows in Canada.
    •    First film to be released in multiple languages, simultaneously, in Canada.
    •    Highest-grossing Kannada film of all time in Canada.

    Image: Official film poster

    Meanwhile, Vijay Kiragandur, co-founder of Hombale Films, the production house that back 'KGF: Chapter 2' spoke exclusively to Asianet Newsable about how he and the entire team has been feeling about the film’s success. “We expected the film to do big, but it has crossed our expectations as well. From critics to the audience, everyone has accepted the movie, and we are very happy about it,” he told Asianet Newsable in a recent interview.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: Blockbuster KGF makers all set to enter Bollywood

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Vijay Kiragandur further said that the production house, Hombale Films, is now planning to foray into Bollywood, an official announcement of which will be made in the next three to four months.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ will have it OTT released on May 27 on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Yash, the film also stars Bollywood actors Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt.

