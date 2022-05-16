Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is now available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for only...

K.G.F: Chapter 2, a pan-India blockbuster, is now available for 'Early Access' rentals on Amazon Prime Video; read details

With the newly announced 'Movie Rentals' on Prime Video, fans of the K.G.F series may gain early access to the blockbuster film before digital subscription begins on May 16th. Movie Rentals is an enhancement of Prime Video's entertainment marketplace service, allowing Prime members and non-Prime members early rental access to the latest Indian and worldwide films, as well as a large portfolio of popular films from across the world.



K.G.F: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films and directed by Prashanth Neel. It stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar, and Archana Jois, among others.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 is now available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, India's most popular entertainment destination. With Movie Rentals on Prime Video, fans of the K.G.F series may gain early access to the blockbuster film before it becomes available digitally. Beginning today, movie fans – both Prime members and non-Prime members – may rent the film on Prime Video for INR 199 and enjoy this pan-India hit from the comfort of their own homes.

The film will be available to rent in HD quality in five languages: Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Aside from K.G.F: Chapter 2, audiences may rent the latest Indian and foreign films, as well as a large selection of popular films (award winners and franchises) from around the world.

Rocky, whose name now inspires dread in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields, is the focus of this sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1. While his friends look up to him, the government regards him as a threat to public safety. Rocky must face threats from all sides in order to maintain undisputed dominance.



For the inhabitants of Narachi, he is a hero and a saviour. In order to keep his vow to his mother, he must overcome several difficulties, including Adheera, Inayat Khalil, and Ramika Sen. Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar, and Archana Jois, among others, play significant parts in the film.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films and directed by Prashanth Neel. Movie Rentals on Prime Video is an expansion of the company's entertainment business, giving users in India at-home, theater-like early access to movies. Movie buffs all around the country may rent the newest Indian and foreign blockbusters before they become available for digital subscription. Furthermore, Movie Rentals on Prime Video include films that are not included in the Prime Subscription, giving users more variety and options.