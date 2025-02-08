WWE wealth showdown: Tiffany Stratton and Bekcy Lynch net worth compared

Tiffany Strattron and Becky Lynch have had a rivalry WWE NXT, including gruelling Extreme Rules match that helped the former retain her the title in 2023.

Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch are not just WWE stars but also two are among the most marketable professional wrestlers in the history of the brand. Becky Lynch has already etched her name in WWE with seven championship titles, while Tiffany Stratton made her debut four years ago and is already making waves in WWE. However, Strattron and Lynch have been rivals over the last few years. Tiffany Strattron and Becky Lynch have had a rivalry WWE NXT, including gruelling Extreme Rules match that helped the former retain her the title in 2023. Even after Becky Lynch’s contract was not renewed by WWE after it was expired in 2024, her rivalry with Tiffany Strattron is one of the spoke about in the history of the brand. Since Tiffany Strattron and Becky Lynch have earned their names in WWE, who has managed to earn more money? Let’s check it out.

Tiffany Stratton is just 25 years old but already making waves in WWE with her in-ring appearances and marketable persona. She is currently reigning WWE Women’s Champion, having won the prestigious title in her first reign by defeating Nia Jax aka Savelina Fanene in the Money in the Bank cash-in match. As per the report, Stratton has an estimated net worth of $3 million. She made her WWE debut in 2021 after signing the contract with the brand. Tiffany Stratton approximately earns $450,000 annually, excluding bonus and income through ticket and merchandise sales. Tiffany Stratton’s ‘Buff Barbie’ branded merchandise has likely contributed substantially to her overall earnings.

Apart from her earnings in WWE, Tiffany Stratton has tied with several brands for endorsements that drive her more income, thanks to her rise in the WWE realm over the last couple of years. She has endorsement deals with Paradigm Talent Agency and Black and Gold brand. The exact number of brands she is endorsing is out on public, but it was reported that several brands approached for endorsement after she clinched her maiden WWE title.



Becky Lynch has etched her name in the history of WWE, thanks to her trailblazing career and in-ring charisma. The 38-year-old has clinched seven WWE World Championship titles, making her one of the most decorated professional female wrestlers in the history of the brand. As per the reports, Becky Lynch has an estimated net worth of $7 million. Her successful WWE career has been the primary source of her wealth. Reportedly, She made $2 million per year through ticket sales and merchandise sales until her WWE contract expired after she lost to Liv Morgan in a match for World’s Women title last year.



Apart from her earnings through her WWE career, Becky Lynch has endorsement deals with Head and Shoulders and Adventure Media that drives her income even after her WWE contract expired. The legendary female professional wrestler has also made her appearances in Hollywood, starring in in projects like ‘The Marine 6: Close Quarters’, and guest appearances on popular TV shows, further adding to her financial portfolio. Also, Becky Lynch is the wife of WWE legend Seth Rollins and the couple has combined net worth of $20 million, making them one of the richest couples in WWE.



Comparing the net worth of Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch, the latter has managed to more money that the former as she was part of WWE for a longtime before her rival made the debut for the brand. Becky has already established herself as one of the most popular and marketable professional women wrestlers in the history of WWE.

