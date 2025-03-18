WWE: Life after the ring, transformative journeys of three former female superstars

A look into the transformation of three former WWE female superstars have found success and fulfillment in new pursuits after leaving the wrestling world behind.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 2:03 PM IST

The world of WWE has been a launchpad for numerous megastars, but what happens when the spotlight fades? For these three former WWE female icons, life after wrestling has been a transformative journey.

article_image2

 AJ Lee: From in-ring success to mental health advocacy

AJ Lee's WWE career was marked by her stunning moves, high-flying performances, and on-stage romances. However, her wrestling journey came to an abrupt end in 2015 due to severe neck and cervical injuries. Post-WWE, Lee has become a vocal mental health advocate and screenwriter. She has also written a memoir, detailing her struggles with injuries and her decision to retire from wrestling. Lee's post-WWE life has been a testament to her resilience and determination.
 


article_image3

Sable: From WWE Diva to private life

Rena Marlette Lesnar, aka Sable, was a WWE sensation in the late 1990s. Her controversial storylines and top-tier performances made her a household name. After departing WWE in 2004, Sable's life took a dramatic turn. She married former UFC star and WWE icon Brock Lesnar and has since maintained a low profile. Despite her husband's recent involvement in a legal battle against WWE, Sable has remained steadfast, refusing to be drawn into the controversy.
 

article_image4

Amy Weber: From WWE Diva to multifaceted entrepreneur

Amy Weber's WWE stint may have been brief, but her impact outside the ring has been significant. After leaving WWE in 2005, Weber transitioned into the real estate business, modeling, music, and movies. Her music album, "Let It Rain," even charted on the U.S. Billboard chart for over a month. Weber's WWE career may have been short-lived, but her entrepreneurial spirit and versatility have ensured her success in multiple fields.

 

