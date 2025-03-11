WWE: John Cena’s 5 unexpected losses that stunned fans

John Cena has suffered some losses that were totally unexpected. Here's a rundown of 5 shocking WWE losses that defied expectations.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Mar 11, 2025, 7:15 PM IST

John Cena, a WWE superstar for over two decades, has had his fair share of surprising losses. Despite being one of the top names in the industry, Cena has fallen victim to younger, lesser-known talent on multiple occasions. Let look at the five instances where Cena's losses left fans stunned.

article_image2

5. A brutal defeat at the hands of Solo Sikoa (Crown Jewel 2023)
John Cena's feud with Solo Sikoa began in the summer of 2024. Despite being the favored opponent, Cena succumbed to Sikoa's aggression and power. The match ended with Sikoa delivering multiple Samoan Spikes, securing a brutal victory over the veteran.


article_image3

4. John Laurinaitis's shocking win (Over The Limit 2012)
John Laurinaitis, the corporate sellout in charge of RAW and SmackDown, found himself facing John Cena at Over The Limit 2012. Despite Cena's dominance, Big Show's interference led to Laurinaitis scoring a shocking win. The stipulation had been that if Laurinaitis lost, he would be removed from power.

article_image4

3. Austin Theory's upset victory (WrestleMania 39)
When John Cena returned to WWE in 2023, he immediately clashed with United States Champion Austin Theory. Despite Cena's verbal onslaught, Theory managed to score a surprising win over the Cenation Leader at WrestleMania 39.

article_image5

2. Sheamus' tables match upset (TLC 2009)
Sheamus, who debuted on the WWE main roster in 2008, quickly made a name for himself. At TLC 2009, he faced John Cena for the WWE Championship in a Tables match. In a stunning turn of events, Sheamus pushed Cena into a stacked table, securing his first WWE title and handing Cena a shocking defeat.

article_image6

1. Jey Uso's Royal Rumble upset (Royal Rumble 2025)
John Cena was the heavy favorite to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. However, in a shocking twist, Jey Uso eliminated Cena to win the Rumble, leaving fans worldwide stunned.

