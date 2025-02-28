WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: Predictions and analysis of matches involving John Cena, Cody Rhodes and others

Predictions for thrilling WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 matches, and WrestleMania implications, featuring top superstars like Cody Rhodes, The Rock, John Cena, and Bianca Belair.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 7:59 PM IST

The Road to WrestleMania 41 is about to take a dramatic turn as WWE presents Elimination Chamber 2025. The event promises to deliver thrilling matches, shocking twists, and a clearer picture of what's to come at WrestleMania. Here's a breakdown of the card and predictions for each match:

article_image2

Unsanctioned Match: Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens
The intense rivalry between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will reach new heights in this unsanctioned match. With no rules or restrictions, these two superstars will unleash their full fury on each other. Owens desperately needs a win after three consecutive losses to Cody Rhodes.

Prediction: Kevin Owens wins.

article_image3

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae
This tag team match brings together Tiffany Stratton and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus against the formidable duo of Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. With Charlotte Flair scouting from the sidelines, this match will likely set the stage for Stratton's feud with Flair leading up to WrestleMania.

Prediction: Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus win.

article_image4

Will Cody Rhodes Accept The Rock's Offer?
The Rock's return on SmackDown has thrown a wrench into the Undisputed WWE Championship picture. Cody Rhodes must decide whether to accept The Rock's offer and become his champion. Declining the offer will have significant repercussions for Rhodes.

Prediction: Cody Rhodes declines The Rock's offer.

article_image5

Women's World Championship No. 1 Contender's Elimination Chamber Match
This star-studded match features Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Naomi, Roxanne Perez, and Alexa Bliss. The favorite to win is Bianca Belair, who will likely face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania. Naomi's involvement in the match might be connected to her upcoming feud with Jade Cargill.

Prediction: Bianca Belair wins.

article_image6

Undisputed WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Elimination Chamber Match
The winner of this match will become the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Logan Paul, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, John Cena, and CM Punk are all vying for the top spot. While CM Punk is a strong candidate, John Cena's involvement in the match might lead to a Cena-Rhodes showdown at WrestleMania.

Prediction: John Cena wins.

