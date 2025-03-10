WWE: 5 Superstars Who Desperately Need a New Theme Song

Read Full Article

WWE: A wrestler’s entrance music sets the tone for their character. Here are five WWE superstars who urgently need a theme song change.

Logan Paul

Since his WWE debut, Logan Paul has had plenty of themes, changing now and then. His latest theme song, Humble, is unpopular with WWE fans. Whenever the song hits, the spectators instantly start booing, recognizing it. It's high time that the creative team of WWE and Logan Paul sit together and create a fresh theme song.

John Cena

Cena was involved in one of the most historic heel turns in pro wrestling history. With the change in attitude, John Cena’s song ‘My time is now’ that he has used for decades will need to go. Rumors already suggest that will happen soon. Fans are curious if John Cena will create a new theme song or bring back his 2012 entry music titled ‘Fear My Name’.

The Judgement Day - Finn Balor

The Judgement Day’s ‘Karmas Coming’ theme song is touted as one of the most underwhelming in the modern era. The song is known to be bland and lacking any identity. When Finn Balor made his entry into the Royal Rumble 2025, fans in the arena lacked any motivation to cheer or even give any reaction to it.

Sheamus

Sheamus had one of the best theme tracks back in the day in the WWE. His recent entry song is titled ‘10 Beats of the Bodhran’ which is unfortunately just a basic traditional Irish folk track. The response to the theme has been disappointing and even Cody Rhodes has publicly stated that the old track of Sheamus needs to be reinstated.

Bayley

Bayley had one of the most likely songs when she made her debut. Her hugger entrance music suited her persona then. However, the WWE creative team rightly changed the theme as Bayley turned heel. However, the female wrestler's current song ‘Role Model’ still doesn't suit her. She has ditched the role model character and is now more of a punky wrestler. This is why WWE needs to rethink her theme song.

