World Mental Health Day 2022: 'Dear Zindagi' to 'My Name Is Khan, 5 films to watch on the occasion

Mental health is a topic which is not discussed very openly in Indian society. But Bollywood has broken this barrier and made some amazing movies based on these issues. Here are some movies you can watch that will raise thoughts on this norm.

Mental health is a very secretive topic in Indian society, which will explain why it is so tough to find a decent Bollywood movie dealing with mental health issues with sensitivity. Most movies usually end up mocking mental health and mental health issues, which in turn further exclude people who are suffering from mental health disorders. There haven't been many Bollywood movies based on mental health, we'd want you to watch them, and there certainly are some that must not be missed.

Chhichhore: Raghav, who is an IIT aspirant, is devastated when he finds out that he failed to qualify for the exam and tries to commit suicide. He is severely injured and taken to the hospital, where his father, Aniruddha, revisits his college life with his son while he fights for his life, explaining that he, too, was a "loser" back in the day.

Dear Zindagi: After several unfortunate events, Kaira takes a break from work and goes to live with her parents to figure things out. Once at her parent's house, she struggles with insomnia and deep-rooted issues with her family. After meeting a psychologist, Dr Jehangir, she begins to see life differently with his unconventional methods.

Taare Zameen Par: Ishaan is a 9-year-old boy struggling with his studies and getting in trouble despite being extraordinarily creative and gifted artistically. His parents send him to a boarding school because of his studies, where the art teacher, Ram, realises Ishaan suffers from Dyslexia. This learning disorder affects one's ability to read, write and spell.

My Name is Khan: Shah Rukh Khan plays Rizwan, a man with Asperger's. Kajol plays the role of Mandira, who assists him on his journey. Karan Johar directed the movie. My Name is Khan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, was a box office triumph in 2010.

