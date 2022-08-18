Will Vijay Deverakonda's Liger be hit or flop? According to Arjun Reddy's actor astrology, his latest film may

What does the future hold for Vijay Deverakonda in teams of career, health and more, according to renowned celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji?

Vijay Deverakonda, who is now promoting "Linga" with his co-star Ananya Pandey, blew many people when he captured millions of hearts despite being an outsider in the scheme of things.

Despite the controversy around the movie, he blew us away with his work in his hit film Arjun Reddy. Many people are concerned about this self-made star's future in the film business.

We consulted renowned celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji—who is known for making accurate predictions—if the 33-year-old is a "lambi race ka ghoda," and here are some stunning facts!

"Vijay Deverakonda's future appears to be clouded for the time being." He needs to wait for a particular amount of time, in my opinion. His horoscope is currently out of balance for him. There is an issue with Rahu and Guru. It is not acceptable. Every actor desires success, and many get it, but in the case of Vijay Deverakonda, he has achieved enormous success in a short period of time. He works in a big industry and has stolen a lot of the spotlight, yanking the carpet from beneath several pairs of feet. He shot up, but now he may fall just as quickly, which is why he has to slow down his horses and sign a script only after he has thoroughly examined everything, from the role to the co-stars to the writing and director. I'm not expecting him to be picky, but he should be picky. His shani does not favour him. "He needs to concentrate much more on the storyline," said Pandit Jagannath Guruji.



His career graph appears to be jinxed until the end of 2023. His upcoming movie “Linga” may suffer too. This is a rough period for the star. This will be the case in any kind of cinema, be it Hindi or Telugu,” he added.

Liger poster

In terms of health, Vijay must take care of himself. "There may be a few hiccups, but nothing major appears to stand in his way provided he balances his work and diet as per professional demands," said Guruji.

