Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why Rekha chose not to work with Amitabh Bachchan after Silsila— Details inside

     Rekha chose not to work with Amitabh Bachchan after Silsila. Here’s the reason behind her decision, which has left many fans wondering.
     

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 3:48 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s rumored relationship is one of Bollywood's most talked-about affairs. It all began on the sets of the film Do Anjaane, where whispers of their romance started, despite Amitabh being married. Rekha soon became known as the ‘other woman’ in a narrative that captivated fans and media alike.

    The speculation surrounding their relationship led renowned director Yash Chopra to create the film Silsila, which served as a cinematic representation of their off-screen love triangle. This film marked the last time Amitabh and Rekha shared the screen, making it a significant chapter in their intertwined lives.
     

    article_image2

    Image: Still from the movie

    In a throwback interview with Filmfare, Rekha reflected on why she never worked with Amitabh after Silsila. She described it as her "loss" and shared her thoughts on timing and patience. "The only rational answer I can think of is that the wait to co-star with Amitji is worth it," she said. "Everything happens for the right reason at the right time. Sabr ka phal meetha hota hai." Her words suggest a deep respect for their shared history and the belief that some things are meant to happen when the time is right.

    article_image3

    The dynamics changed after Amitabh's marriage to Jaya Bhaduri. Rumors of his affair with Rekha created tension in his marital life. Rekha recounted a poignant memory of seeing Jaya in tears while watching their love scenes in Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. This incident marked a turning point, as industry insiders later informed Rekha that Amitabh would no longer work with her, a revelation she confronted him about.
     

    article_image4

    Interestingly, Jaya initially opposed the idea of working on Silsila but eventually agreed after being persuaded by the film's climax, which depicted a reunion between husband and wife, reinforcing the theme of loyalty.

    The story of Rekha and Amitabh remains a blend of romance, heartbreak, and complex relationships, making it a lasting part of Bollywood's history.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why has Aniruddhacharya baba apologised for his Bigg Boss 18 appearance? RKK

    Why has Aniruddhacharya baba apologised for his Bigg Boss 18 appearance?

    Jigra review: Is Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's film worth your time? RKK

    Jigra review: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer will not please your JIGRA! Film lacks storyline

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal calls Shilpa Shirodkar 'Phattu' in fiery argument NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal calls Shilpa Shirodkar 'Phattu' in fiery argument

    Thalapathy Vijay attends first show of "Vettaiyan" in Chennai, video shows actor leaving theatre dmn

    Thalapathy Vijay attends first show of "Vettaiyan" in Chennai, video shows actor leaving theatre

    'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' Review: Is Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's film a box office delight? RKK

    'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' Review: Is Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's film a box office delight?

    Recent Stories

    PCB revamps selection panel after historic Test defeat to England, adds retired umpire Aleem Dar to committee snt

    PCB revamps selection panel after historic Test defeat to England, adds retired umpire Aleem Dar to committee

    Thyroid cancer symptoms: Don't ignore these warning signs dmn

    Thyroid cancer symptoms: Don't ignore these warning signs

    8 Steps for Wives Dealing With a Cheating Husband anr

    8 Steps to Take When Your Husband is Cheating

    Navi Mumbai Airport achieves milestone with successful trial landing of IAF C-295; WATCH water cannon salute snt

    Navi Mumbai Airport achieves milestone with successful trial landing of IAF C-295; WATCH water cannon salute

    Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Sheikh's luxury bungalow: Inside Photos NTI

    Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Sheikh's luxury bungalow: Inside Photos

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon