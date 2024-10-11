Why Rekha chose not to work with Amitabh Bachchan after Silsila— Details inside

Rekha chose not to work with Amitabh Bachchan after Silsila. Here’s the reason behind her decision, which has left many fans wondering.



Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s rumored relationship is one of Bollywood's most talked-about affairs. It all began on the sets of the film Do Anjaane, where whispers of their romance started, despite Amitabh being married. Rekha soon became known as the ‘other woman’ in a narrative that captivated fans and media alike. The speculation surrounding their relationship led renowned director Yash Chopra to create the film Silsila, which served as a cinematic representation of their off-screen love triangle. This film marked the last time Amitabh and Rekha shared the screen, making it a significant chapter in their intertwined lives.



Image: Still from the movie

In a throwback interview with Filmfare, Rekha reflected on why she never worked with Amitabh after Silsila. She described it as her "loss" and shared her thoughts on timing and patience. "The only rational answer I can think of is that the wait to co-star with Amitji is worth it," she said. "Everything happens for the right reason at the right time. Sabr ka phal meetha hota hai." Her words suggest a deep respect for their shared history and the belief that some things are meant to happen when the time is right.

The dynamics changed after Amitabh's marriage to Jaya Bhaduri. Rumors of his affair with Rekha created tension in his marital life. Rekha recounted a poignant memory of seeing Jaya in tears while watching their love scenes in Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. This incident marked a turning point, as industry insiders later informed Rekha that Amitabh would no longer work with her, a revelation she confronted him about.



Interestingly, Jaya initially opposed the idea of working on Silsila but eventually agreed after being persuaded by the film's climax, which depicted a reunion between husband and wife, reinforcing the theme of loyalty. The story of Rekha and Amitabh remains a blend of romance, heartbreak, and complex relationships, making it a lasting part of Bollywood's history.

