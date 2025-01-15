Why Rekha always wears sarees? Here's the fact behind her timeless fashion choice

Rekha's iconic saree style: A look into the Bollywood legend's enduring love for traditional attire and the emotional connection it holds.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 9:50 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 9:50 AM IST

There is no one who doesn't know Bollywood senior beauty Rekha. She has been making films in Bollywood for many years. As a beautiful star, she has many fans for her personality. Moreover, her styling is also very different. She always appears in beautiful and different sarees.

article_image2

Rekha, a legend in her own right, is admired not only for her incredible acting skills but also for her unwavering love for sarees. In a world of ever-changing fashion trends, Rekha's attire choice has been remarkably consistent—she always adorns a stunning saree. Have you ever wondered why Rekha sticks to this traditional garment? Let's delve into the captivating story behind her saree fascination.

article_image3

Rekha's wardrobe is a treasure trove of sarees, each a magnificent work of art in its own right. Her collection boasts a breathtaking array of colors and designs. From rich Kanjeevarams to delicate chiffons, Rekha's saree closet is a testament to her diverse taste.

article_image4

Rekha's saree choices reflect her belief in the power of traditional dressing. A gracefully draped saree exudes an elegance that no other attire can replicate. Her appearances in sarees on red carpets and at events have left a lasting impact on the fashion world.

article_image5

For Rekha, wearing a saree is not just a fashion statement; it's a tribute to her roots and a connection to her mother, who used to drape sarees for her. She once shared at an award show how the saree reminds her of her mother's love and affection. It's a way to keep her mother's memory alive and close to her heart.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Salman Khan becomes Brand Ambassador, says 'Jab World Judega Tab India Udega' RBA

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Salman Khan becomes Brand Ambassador, says 'Jab World Judega Tab India Udega'

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, actor requests privacy NTI

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, actor requests privacy

Mahavatar Narasimha teaser OUT: Animated movie based on Vishnu's fourth avatar releasing on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Mahavatar Narasimha teaser OUT: Animated movie based on Vishnu's fourth avatar releasing on THIS date [WATCH]

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 25 Years in Bollywood; shares handwritten notes [PHOTOS] ATG

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 25 Years in Bollywood; shares handwritten notes [PHOTOS]

WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli face backlash for skipping life jackets on speedboat ride; Read on NTI

WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli face backlash for skipping life jackets on speedboat ride; Read on

Recent Stories

Change in mutual fund nomination rules: Add up to 10 nominees easily AJR

Change in mutual fund nomination rules: Add up to 10 nominees easily

US SEC sues Elon Musk over delayed disclosure of Twitter stake acquisition in 2022 before buying platform anr

US SEC sues Elon Musk over delayed disclosure of Twitter stake acquisition in 2022 before buying platform

Suhana Khan to Janhvi Kapoor to Rasha Thadani-8 Popular Starkids No Makeup Looks: Shocking Transformations RBA

Suhana to Janhvi to Rasha Thadani-8 Popular Starkids without makeup

PHOTOS: Ram Charan's expensive duplex house in Hyderabad: Inside Look NTI

PHOTOS: Ram Charan's expensive duplex house in Hyderabad: Inside Look

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya celebrate first Sankranti after marriage; check out (PHOTOS) RBA

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya celebrate first Sankranti after marriage; check out (PHOTOS)

Recent Videos

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon
Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Video Icon