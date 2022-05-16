Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why is Samantha Ruth Prabhu so HAPPY? Her secret is out

    First Published May 16, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares her secret to staying happy. Actress shared a video of her pet dogs interrupting her Monday morning workout session.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's passion for fitness is well-known, as the actor is open about her views on health and wellness on social media.

    The actor's challenging fitness programme demonstrates her commitment and focus on achieving her objective. Samantha is motivating her admirers to live a healthier lifestyles.

    Samantha posted a video of herself working out in the gym on her Instagram Stories. Her routine, however, was disrupted by her two furry companions. While the dogs tried to keep Samantha from hopping from one side to the other, the actress was having a good time deceiving them. 
     

    The actress captioned the video with a famous Reel voiceover claiming that having a dog is the key to happiness. The actress is a loving dog parent who frequently posts adorable photos of her pups on Instagram.
     

    The Kushi's first poster has Vijay with a cigarette in his lips, clothed in a comfortable sweatshirt with pink accents. Also Read: Sunny Leone's fans from Karnataka surprised actress on her birthday; check her post

    Samantha's pink pattu saree, on the other hand, is tied to Vijay's shirt. Vijay teased that his new film will be a "explosion of pleasure, laughing, love, and family connection" when he shared the first look. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kushi’ poster out; film to release on this date

